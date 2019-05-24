Post Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stunned Us In A Pink Ethnic Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in her ethnic outfit as she was spotted with her family. After Cannes, this was the second public appearance of Aishwarya and she looked graceful as ever. She also backed the salwar suit fashion and beckoned us to not ditch those salwar kameezes so easily. Let's find out about her attire, which totally mesmerised us.

So, the diva made a vibrant splash with her all-pink suit, which featured a flared kurta and she paired it with matching pyjamas. Her attire was accentuated by embellishments and intricate work on the border. She also draped a complementing dupatta, thereby enhancing her traditional avatar. Aishwarya wore elaborate juttis to notch up her look.

Her look was towards the minimal side and she accessorised her ethnic avatar with stunning earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade and dewy cheekbones. The long tresses completed her look. Her daughter, Aaradhya looked pretty in her white dress, which she paired with silver sandals. So, what do you about Aishwarya's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.