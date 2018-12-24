Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Latest Attire Is Festive And Fabulous

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently graced the party organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association. The diva wore an anarkali for the special occasion, which looked nice but not quite event appropriate. Splashed in red hue, her anarkali seemed more festive and fit for a light wedding function.

So, the actress wore a full-sleeved traditional attire, which consisted of a structured bodice and flared hem. Her attire was lightly embellished and elaborated with mirror-work and floral accents. It was a resplendent outfit and Aishwarya teamed it with a lightweight dupatta that was accentuated by mukaish work.

She kept her look most jewellery-free but accessorised her look with a bling ring and the makeup was beautifully done with a pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her pretty look. Aishwarya looked beautiful even though her attire was not quite apt for the event.

So, how did you find Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's attire of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.