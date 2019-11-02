Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale In An Ivory Floral Ball Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From giving hit films to winning everyone with her charm, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dominates the Bollywood industry. Be it film festivals or events, the former Miss World always picks the best and most stunning designer gown for herself.

Recently, Aishwarya attended the Longines anniversary party in Rome, where she also celebrated her birthday. For the event, the actress opted for an ivory floral ball gown, which was a treat to our eyes. So, let us take a close look at her beautiful designer gown and decode it.

So, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a strapless sweetheart plunging neckline floor-sweeping ivory ball lace gown from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu. Her gorgeous gown was accentuated by organza work and intricately embroidered florals, which gave a 3D effect. Her dreamy gown also featured a short trail, which added to the dramatic effect. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned stud earrings and rings. She further upped her look with Longines Dolcevita's aqua blue leather strap wrist watch. Aishwarya Rai painted her nails grey.

Her makeup game was also strong. With the perfection proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, black eyeliner, highlighted white-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and glossy lip shade. The actress left her mid-parted voluminous curls loose. Aishwarya looked like Cindrella in this gorgeous white gown.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also accompanied by daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. The three were seen posing together in their stylish outfits and gave family goals. While Abhishek Bachchan sported a black tuxedo suit with a matching pair of shoes and looked impeccable, on the other hand, junior Bachchan Aaradhya looked pretty in a one-shoulder mid-length nude-hued midi dress, which featured large-sized florals on the bodice. The pink socks and sequin silver sandals upped her look. She accessorised her look with a matching floral hair band and looked adorable.

So, we really liked their outfits but Aishwarya Rai's ball gown just took our breath away. What do you think about her gown? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan