Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Like A Dream In Her Dreamy Ivory Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is that actress, who has been ruling the Bollywood industry with her gorgeous beauty and stunning fashion sense. Recently, the actress jetted off to Rome with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya to attend a brand event and we guess to celebrate her birthday also, which is on 1st November.

Lately, the Devdas actress shared couple of her pictures on her Instagram handle, where she was seen in a beautiful dreamy ivory gown and we couldn't't take our eyes off from the beauty queen. So, let us take a close look at her gorgeous gown and decode it.

So, for the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a sleeveless overlap detailed sweetheart neckline floor-length ivory gown by Lebanese designer Ziad Germanos. Her corest-bodice gown was accentuated by fine embroidered patterns. The cinched waist added structure to her attire. The flared skirt of her gown featured sharp pleats. The Dhoom 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and a bluestone ring. She upped her look with a lime green wrist watch.

Aishwarya Rai left her mid-parted long wavy tresses loose. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, black eyeliner, mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

We absolutely loved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gorgeous white gown and it suited her. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan