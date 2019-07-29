ENGLISH

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Kajol Disappointed Us With Their Pantsuits

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kajol were spotted in pantsuits on two different occasions. While Aishwarya Rai graced a Longines event in Chennai a few days ago, Kajol attended the NBT awards recently. Well, to begin with, we were disappointed with their fashion statements. Their looks were way too elaborate and Aishwarya and Kajol actually looked uncomfortable.

    So, speaking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first, the diva's outfit was more discotheque-worthy than a watch event-worthy. It was an overpowering silver glittery number that was structured but didn't suit her as such. On the top of it, Aishwarya kept the shimmer game alive with a pair of embellished pumps and that made it way too embellished. There wasn't a scope of balance to her look. The makeup was dewy with a glossy pink lip shade and the wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. This look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wasn't particularly inspiring.

    Now, moving to Kajol, we wished the actress had worn something else seriously. Kajol wore a metallic pantsuit that was minty and featured floral appliqués. There was something about the fabric of the ensemble, which actually ruined the look for her and that sheer cape was pretty overwhelming. The makeup particularly the eye makeup marked by a silver-ish eye shadow and contoured cheekbones did nothing to elevate her look. The platform sandals were a poor choice and in fact, Kajol didn't seem very comfortable in this attire.

    However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kajol otherwise have a strong fashion game, so we are looking forward to their powerful fashion moments.

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
