Kajol Looks Breathtaking In Her Gorgeous Intricately-embroidered Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kajol's sari game is getting stronger and we totally loved her latest sari, which she wore for the Joyalukkas event. The seasoned actress wore a Tarun Tahiliani sari, which was absolutely beautiful and about subtle contrasts. This time, Kajol's look was more on a maximalist side and she gave us wedding function goals.

So, Kajol wore a powdered peach sari, which was intricately embroidered and was accentuated by meticulous embellishments in silver. She draped her sari in a classic Nivi style and her drape was also detailed with a red-hued border that featured floral accents. Kajol's choli blouse matched with the border of her sari and it was highlighted by tassels and beads.

Her jewellery was elaborate and complemented her attire. The diva wore a statement neckpiece, which was studded with multi-hued stones and complementing earrings. She also notched up her look with a gold kada. Her jewellery came from the label, Joyalukkas. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink-toned cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a pink lip shade. The impeccable bun was adorned with mogra flowers. Kajol looked absolutely flawless. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.