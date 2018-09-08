Subscribe to Boldsky
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Went All Casual For Their Latest Airport Look

By
Aishwarya Rai Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's favourite travel companion is none other than her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at Mumbai airport and donned casual looks. Ash sported an all-black look while Aaradhya's attire was about colour-blocking done right.

Aishwarya Rai daughter

Aishwarya sported a black deep-necked top and teamed it with a matching jacket, which was full-sleeved, crisp and structural. Aishwarya teamed her jacket and top with black straight-fit pants and also sported black sports shoes. For a change, she didn't wear white footwear with an all-black outfit, which seemed to have become a trend among celebrities.

The gorgeous diva totally gave us boss lady vibes. She left her burgundy tresses loose and impeccable and a red lip shade absolutely highlighted her look. Aishwarya carried a red and black handbag to complete her look.

Aaradhya Bachchan fashion

Her daughter, Aaradhya went for a sporty avatar this time. She wore a cute red-hued hoodie and paired it with blue-coloured pants and sports shoes. She looked totally cheerful as she walked hand in hand with her mother.

Well, we must that this is the most fashionable mother-daughter duo at the moment. Don't you all think so too?

Aishwarya Rai Airport look
