Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Went All Casual For Their Latest Airport Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's favourite travel companion is none other than her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at Mumbai airport and donned casual looks. Ash sported an all-black look while Aaradhya's attire was about colour-blocking done right.
Aishwarya sported a black deep-necked top and teamed it with a matching jacket, which was full-sleeved, crisp and structural. Aishwarya teamed her jacket and top with black straight-fit pants and also sported black sports shoes. For a change, she didn't wear white footwear with an all-black outfit, which seemed to have become a trend among celebrities.
The gorgeous diva totally gave us boss lady vibes. She left her burgundy tresses loose and impeccable and a red lip shade absolutely highlighted her look. Aishwarya carried a red and black handbag to complete her look.
Her daughter, Aaradhya went for a sporty avatar this time. She wore a cute red-hued hoodie and paired it with blue-coloured pants and sports shoes. She looked totally cheerful as she walked hand in hand with her mother.
Well, we must that this is the most fashionable mother-daughter duo at the moment. Don't you all think so too?
