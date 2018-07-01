Subscribe to Boldsky
Aishwarya, Abhishek, And Aaradhya Up The Stylish Factor At Akash Ambani’s Function

By Devika
Aishwarya Rai Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta

The Bachchans stepped out looking gorgeous and mesmerized us at the grand celebration of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony. They all wore Manish Malhotra outfits and looked absolutely resplendent. They were like a picture-perfect family and posed so gracefully for the shutterbugs.

So, Aishwarya wore a brown-hued sari, which was adorned with floral golden embellishments. It was an intricately crafted sari and Aishwarya looked like a million dollar in it. It was a patterned sari that was draped beautifully and she accentuated her look with a precious ring and shimmering earrings. Her wavy tresses were middle-parted and she completed her stunning avatar with a red lip shade.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fashion

Her husband, Abhishek Bachchan wore a meticulously printed kurta and paired it with white pyjamis. He complemented his look with formal black loafers. Aaradhya wore a cute red-hued lehenga that was enhanced by golden applique work and she teamed it with a dupatta. She sported dainty earrings, to sum up, her adorable avatar.

Well, Bachchans family clearly wowed us and looked awesome together. What do you think about their attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

Aishwarya Rai Sarees
    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 18:55 [IST]
