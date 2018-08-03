Subscribe to Boldsky
Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya's Fashionable Outfits Left Us Awestruck

Aishwarya Rai Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is mostly seen accompanying her darling daughter, Aaradhya to the special events and across the globe as well. And recently too, we saw her bringing her daughter to the Fanney Khan special screening event. It would have been so amazing for Aaradhya to see her mom on the screen.

Aishwarya Rai daughter

Also, when these two turn up, they elevate the style bar. Aishwarya sported a casual look for the event but gave it a glamorous touch, whereas Aaradhya looked cute as a button at the event. Ash wore a black-hued camisole top and paired it with straight-fit black coloured pants. But we were particularly blown away by her metallic silver jacket that enhanced her overall look.

It was a shiny full-sleeved jacket and Ash looked magnificent. She also wore black-coloured pointed boots with her outfit. She kept her reddish-ebony tresses loose and her makeup was minimally done and marked by pink lip shade.

Aishwarya Rai western looks

Her daughter looked adorable in a floral white and gold sleeveless frock. She paired her frock with a bow-shaped ribbon belt, golden ballerinas, and her signature bow-shaped hair band.

Yes, Aaradhya totally aced the princess look and her mother looked gorgeous as ever.

We hope we get to see them again soon and hope they give us more amazing style goals.

Aishwarya Rai Fanney Khan
    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 16:21 [IST]
