Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Spruced Up Their Airport Looks With Bossy Style And A Floral Attire

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are the coolest mother-daughter duo. Aaradhya is her mother's perfect travel companion. Wherever they are spotted, these two ensure that they are fashionably turned up.

This time, while the mother gave us totally boss lady goals at the airport, the daughter looked cute as a button in her dress. So, Ash took a strict departure from her typical black-hued airport outfits and wore something totally slay-worthy. She donned a white-hued shiny top and paired it with a full-sleeved blue-coloured jacket that was accentuated by vertical stripes.

The actress teamed her jacket and top with denims and looked smart. She paired her outfit with chic sandals and dark shades. Her makeup was highlighted by a bold red lip shade and she allowed her burgundy tresses to fall gently on her shoulders.

Aaradhya looked lovely in her pink outfit, which was accentuated by myriad colourful floral patterns. She teamed it with a sleeveless denim jacket and rounded off her look with a metallic pair of sneakers.

Well, we totally loved their airport looks once again. We felt that Ash and Aaradhya notched up their airport looks. Don't you all think so too?