Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Spruced Up Their Airport Looks With Bossy Style And A Floral Attire

By
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are the coolest mother-daughter duo. Aaradhya is her mother's perfect travel companion. Wherever they are spotted, these two ensure that they are fashionably turned up.

This time, while the mother gave us totally boss lady goals at the airport, the daughter looked cute as a button in her dress. So, Ash took a strict departure from her typical black-hued airport outfits and wore something totally slay-worthy. She donned a white-hued shiny top and paired it with a full-sleeved blue-coloured jacket that was accentuated by vertical stripes.

Aishwarya Rai daughter

The actress teamed her jacket and top with denims and looked smart. She paired her outfit with chic sandals and dark shades. Her makeup was highlighted by a bold red lip shade and she allowed her burgundy tresses to fall gently on her shoulders.

Aaradhya looked lovely in her pink outfit, which was accentuated by myriad colourful floral patterns. She teamed it with a sleeveless denim jacket and rounded off her look with a metallic pair of sneakers.

Aishwarya Rai Airport Look

Well, we totally loved their airport looks once again. We felt that Ash and Aaradhya notched up their airport looks. Don't you all think so too?

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Daily Horoscope: 14 September 2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 17:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue