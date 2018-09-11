Subscribe to Boldsky
Aaradhya Bachchan's Latest Tulle Dress Strongly Resembles Deepika Padukone's Gown

By
Deepika Padukone copied looks

Aaradhya Bachchan's latest cute outfit, which she wore for the WIFT event, where her mom Aishwarya was honoured with Meryl Streep Award, was quite similar to Deepika Padukone's. Yes, both the outfits were designed by the duo Gauri & Nainika.

So, Aaradhya's dress was dipped in a pink hue, so was Deepika's. However, the number had been worn by Deepika before, so it was basically a twinning moment. Aaradhya's gown came from their Pre Fall' 18 collection. It was a tulle textured midi and was accentuated by red-hued taffeta and Magnolia flowers.

Celebs copied look

Deepika's gown for the event at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art came from Spring Summer 18' collection. Her voluminous gown was also crafted from tulle and crepe and highlighted by hand embroidered tulips. Her gown was rather magnificent and featured about 300 yards of dip-dyed tulle. It was also one-shouldered and contrasted by a red-hued taffeta.

Aaradhya Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The hues were similar and the feather inspiration was quite evident. The only extra detail in Aaradhya's dress was the pinned Magnolia flowers.

We thought both of them looked dreamy and stunning. How about you?

Deepika Padukone fashion
