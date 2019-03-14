Aditi Rao Hydari's Latest Tee Talks About The Legends Of Indian Film Industry Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari left us intrigued with her latest fashion statement. Actually, we are not sure about many, but with her T-shirt, she would have definitely caught the interest of Mani Ratnam and A.R. Rahman. It was a simple tee but the graphic occupying the middle gave her ordinary top an extraordinary touch. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Aditi was spotted outside at a store in Mumbai and she aced the street-style look. She wore a half-sleeved tee, which featured two circles. On one circle was written Mani Ratnam and on the other was written AR Rahman, and in between both the circles was written life. Well, that was an interesting top and Aditi paired it with a sporty skirt with subtle slits on both the sides.

Aditi teamed her ensemble with white sports, which contrasted her ensemble and she carried a smart black purse with her. The look was largely makeup-free and the middle-parted tresses were partly tied and that completed her look. So, what do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari's ensemble? Let us know that in the comment section.