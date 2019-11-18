Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Look Is So In Tune With The Fashion Sensibilities Of A Common Man Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aamir Khan took to his Instagram to release the poster of his much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha. His admirers are impressed with this look of a Sikh man as the actor looked convincing. The movie is the remake of Hollywood star Tom Hank's 1994 film, Forrest Gump. So, let's decode his look from the movie poster.

So, what we love about his look is that apart from the quintessential beard and a light pink turban, Aamir Khan has donned the outfit, which is so in tune with the sensibilities of a common man. There is nothing so glamourous about his attire and in fact, there is some level of naivety to his ensemble. With his checkered pink and blue shirt and trousers, Aamir Khan's sheds a light on the fashion of the working professionals.

Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.🙏 pic.twitter.com/aXI1PM8HIw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 18, 2019

Even his dusty sports shoes and simple metal watch and a kada added to his look. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted in the sets of the movie and she too looked absolutely de-glam in a pink kurta with white salwar and purple dupatta. She wore slippers to complete her look. Well, Laal Singh Chaddha is going to portray the life of common people and we are just as excited about the film as you are. How did you find Aamir Khan's poster look? Let us know that.