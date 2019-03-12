From Ranbir To Ranveer: Whose Outfit Wowed You At Ambani's Wedding Festivities?

Aamir Khan Aamir Khan was among the first ones to arrive at the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta and he made a strong case for ivory outfit. The seasoned actor wore a white-hued embroidered bandhgala kurta, which he paired with white pyjamais. Aamir also draped a silk stole, which absolutely went well with his look. He looked amazing but we wished he had sported loafers instead of those black formal shoes.

Hardik Pandya Floral and nature-inspired prints have also become popular among men and this was clearly proved by the cricketer, Hardik Pandya. He wore a Payal Singhal outfit, which consisted of a chidiya-printed bandi and pastel kurta set. His ensemble was sourced from Curato and we liked his sequinned loafers. However, those loafers didn't complement his attire.

Shane Bond Another cricketer, who impressed us with his style statement was Shane Bond. The New Zealand cricketer wore a peach-hued traditional ensemble, which we thought was nuanced by an interesting overlapping construction. It was partly subtly embroidered and he teamed his outfit with complementing pyjamais. The soft golden loafers notched up his look.

Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan also looked impeccable in his beautifully embroidered ivory ensemble. The actor wore a collared jacket and paired it with matching white paithani pyjamas. Well, he made us think beyond pyjamis and he also teamed his ensemble with rich brown formal shoes. The 'Zero' actor accessorised his look with a pearl necklace, which would have looked better had it been of a longer length.

Manish Malhotra Designer Manish Malhotra wore a collared navy blue jacket and paired it with white pyjamis. His jacket was adorned with classy golden buttons. He teamed his ensemble with printed ivory and gold shawl and also wore deep red loafers, which were intricately printed. Yes, he looked absolutely wonderful and gave us footwear goals.

Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as always and played with contrasts at the wedding. He wore asymmetrical jacket with sharp cuts and paired it with white pyjamas. His jacket was dipped in the shade of maroon and was intricately embroidered. The actor teamed his ensemble with glazed black formal shoes and accessorised his look with oval-shaped dark frames.

Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh gave us cues on abstract prints with his stunning outfit. He wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, which consisted of a kaleidoscopic-patterned jacket dipped in a dark shade and he teamed it with complementing cigarette pants. He paired his outfit with shiny black shoes. Ranveer looked awesome.

Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan experimented with his ensemble this time for the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. He didn't keep it simple but played with a warm colour and multi-prints. He teamed his jacket with white pyjamas. Well, he looked good in his Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble and completed his look with white loafers.

Karan Johar Style maven, Karan Johar stole the limelight with his outfits. For the wedding, he wore a Sabyasachi outfit. He wore a richly-embroidered bright yellow jacket and contrasted it with white pyjamas. He completed the traditional look with abstract-printed Christian Louboutin loafers. He made a roaring entry at the reception in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. He wore a leopard-printed dazzling jacket and he paired it with complementing pants. His shiny hot pink shoes were also worth noticing.

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan kept it humble at the reception but he totally gave style goals to discerning men. The legendary actor wore a simple dark-hued jacket and teamed it with white pyjamas and beautifully printed shoes. However, it was his multi-hued stole with signature and embellished bird patterns in silver, which caught our eyeballs.

Riteish Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh absolutely gave us a contemporary traditional fashion goal with his outfit, which he wore for the reception. The actor sported an asymmetrical and overlapping kurta. His kurta was accentuated by embellishments and the striped pattern. He paired it with matching pyjamas and the wine red shoes upped his style quotient.

Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor looked awesome in his traditional wear. He made a strong case for black hue and paired his jacket with matching pyjamas. His black jacket came alive with white dotted prints and he teamed his ensemble with black shoes. Well, Shahid looked simply stunning at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.