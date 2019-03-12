ENGLISH

    From Ranbir To Ranveer: Whose Outfit Wowed You At Ambani's Wedding Festivities?

    By
    |
    Mens Fashion 2019

    So, not just ladies, discerning men from film and cricket fraternity also wowed us with their fashion sense at the Ambani's wedding festivities. They looked super dapper at the functions and left a lasting impression on us. From Ranbir to Ranveer, these stylish men gave us traditional outfit goals. Let's decode their style statements.

    Array

    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan was among the first ones to arrive at the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta and he made a strong case for ivory outfit. The seasoned actor wore a white-hued embroidered bandhgala kurta, which he paired with white pyjamais. Aamir also draped a silk stole, which absolutely went well with his look. He looked amazing but we wished he had sported loafers instead of those black formal shoes.

    Array

    Hardik Pandya

    Floral and nature-inspired prints have also become popular among men and this was clearly proved by the cricketer, Hardik Pandya. He wore a Payal Singhal outfit, which consisted of a chidiya-printed bandi and pastel kurta set. His ensemble was sourced from Curato and we liked his sequinned loafers. However, those loafers didn't complement his attire.

    Array

    Shane Bond

    Another cricketer, who impressed us with his style statement was Shane Bond. The New Zealand cricketer wore a peach-hued traditional ensemble, which we thought was nuanced by an interesting overlapping construction. It was partly subtly embroidered and he teamed his outfit with complementing pyjamais. The soft golden loafers notched up his look.

    Array

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan also looked impeccable in his beautifully embroidered ivory ensemble. The actor wore a collared jacket and paired it with matching white paithani pyjamas. Well, he made us think beyond pyjamis and he also teamed his ensemble with rich brown formal shoes. The 'Zero' actor accessorised his look with a pearl necklace, which would have looked better had it been of a longer length.

    Array

    Manish Malhotra

    Designer Manish Malhotra wore a collared navy blue jacket and paired it with white pyjamis. His jacket was adorned with classy golden buttons. He teamed his ensemble with printed ivory and gold shawl and also wore deep red loafers, which were intricately printed. Yes, he looked absolutely wonderful and gave us footwear goals.

    Array

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as always and played with contrasts at the wedding. He wore asymmetrical jacket with sharp cuts and paired it with white pyjamas. His jacket was dipped in the shade of maroon and was intricately embroidered. The actor teamed his ensemble with glazed black formal shoes and accessorised his look with oval-shaped dark frames.

    Array

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh gave us cues on abstract prints with his stunning outfit. He wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, which consisted of a kaleidoscopic-patterned jacket dipped in a dark shade and he teamed it with complementing cigarette pants. He paired his outfit with shiny black shoes. Ranveer looked awesome.

    Array

    Abhishek Bachchan

    Abhishek Bachchan experimented with his ensemble this time for the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. He didn't keep it simple but played with a warm colour and multi-prints. He teamed his jacket with white pyjamas. Well, he looked good in his Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble and completed his look with white loafers.

    Array

    Karan Johar

    Style maven, Karan Johar stole the limelight with his outfits. For the wedding, he wore a Sabyasachi outfit. He wore a richly-embroidered bright yellow jacket and contrasted it with white pyjamas. He completed the traditional look with abstract-printed Christian Louboutin loafers. He made a roaring entry at the reception in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. He wore a leopard-printed dazzling jacket and he paired it with complementing pants. His shiny hot pink shoes were also worth noticing.

    Array

    Amitabh Bachchan

    Amitabh Bachchan kept it humble at the reception but he totally gave style goals to discerning men. The legendary actor wore a simple dark-hued jacket and teamed it with white pyjamas and beautifully printed shoes. However, it was his multi-hued stole with signature and embellished bird patterns in silver, which caught our eyeballs.

    Array

    Riteish Deshmukh

    Riteish Deshmukh absolutely gave us a contemporary traditional fashion goal with his outfit, which he wore for the reception. The actor sported an asymmetrical and overlapping kurta. His kurta was accentuated by embellishments and the striped pattern. He paired it with matching pyjamas and the wine red shoes upped his style quotient.

    Array

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor looked awesome in his traditional wear. He made a strong case for black hue and paired his jacket with matching pyjamas. His black jacket came alive with white dotted prints and he teamed his ensemble with black shoes. Well, Shahid looked simply stunning at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

    Array

    Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth Malhotra definitely wowed us with his unique ensemble. He teamed his white bandhgala kurta with meticulously-patterned grey jacket, which totally gave us winter feels. He also paired his ensemble with white straight-fit cigarette pants and the wine red loafers rounded out his traditional avatar.

    So, whose style statement did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

     

