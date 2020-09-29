Your Latest Work-From-Home Fashion Goals Ft. Rasika Dugal Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With the pandemic, most of us have been working from home, isn't it? It's been quite a few months since we have been working at home and attending Zoom or online meetings. Because of meetings, our wardrobe has to be constantly updated too. And dressing up can also encourage us to work better and feel more cheerful about continuing working at home. So, we did some homework on WFH (work from home) fashion and found out that Rasika Dugal was our latest fashion inspiration. She gave us two smart outfit goals that most of us can flaunt. So, let's talk about her two outfits that we have decoded for you.

Rasika Dugal's Shirt-Pyjama Set

There's nothing comfier than a shirt and pyjama set and Rasika Dugal showed us that. The actress wore this ensemble for a photoshoot recently, which caught our attention. Rasika Dugal's outfit was a result of her collaboration with Rishta by Arjun Saluja. The outfit was a part of Ruh collection and consisted of a long blue shirt and pyjamas. Her shirt was flared, collared, and with a button-down and she paired her shirt with equally flared grey pyjamas. The combination was stunning and it made for a perfect work-from-home ensemble. She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was light. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Rasika Dugal's Brown Outfit

A Suitable Boy actress gave us an ideal Zoom meeting ensemble with this brown shirt and trousers set. With this attire, she played with the same hue but in different shades. Her top was dark brown-hued and featured an overlapping detail with a lapel. It was a chocolate brown bandhgala top with button accents and the actress paired it with light brown trousers that were flared and high-waist. Her ensemble came from the label, Notebook. She wore dark brown pumps with her ensemble and notched up her look with chic jewellery from Aquamarine. Styled by Sahil Gulati, the actress wore a coffee brown lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look.

So, which outfit of Rasika Dugal's did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Rasika Dugal's Instagram