Rasika Dugal In A Peach Saree And Red Saree, Which Look Of Hers From A Suitable Boy Looked Better?

    Rasika Dugal, Ishaan Khatter, and Tabu starrer A Suitable Boy was released on BBC One yesterday. However, the film will premiere on Netflix later on 31 July. Rasika, who will be portraying the role of Savita in the film, has been sharing a lot of still pictures from the sets on her Instagram feed. Recently, the actress shared two beautiful looks in different sarees- one was a peach number while the other was the bridal red saree. So, let us take a close look at her both attire and find which one looked better.

    Rasika Dugal In A Peach Saree

    Rasika Dugal was decked up in a peach saree, which was accentuated by dark yellow border and subtle dotted prints. She teamed the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved plain blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of studs and spruced up her look with red vermilion, tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat bun and looked elegant.

    Rasika Dugal In A Red Bridal Saree

    Rasika Dugal was dressed like a gorgeous bride in a beautiful red saree. Her saree was accentuated by intricate prints. She draped the cream-hued printed pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a matching blouse. The actress draped a beautiful bridal red dupatta over her head and notched up her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, mathapatti, a pair of jhumkis, a necklace, bangles, and rings. Filled brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

    So, what do you think about the saree looks of Rasika Dugal? Which one did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Rasika Dugal

    Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
