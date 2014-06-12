Just In
Father's Day 2020: Easy Dal Recipe To Try Out
Dals or pulses are such versatile ingredients. We have listed exotic and a delicious dal recipe that you can try out on this Father's day. This recipe is a rich and creamy delight. So, if you want to enjoy the taste of it, then you have to chuck the calorie count.
Also known as kaali dal or dal makhani, maa ki dal is a Punjabi recipe which is a feather in the cap of the Indian cuisine. The lentils are cooked in a creamy and rich gravy with assorted spices. There are a lot of variations in this recipe and hence the name differs from part of the region to another.
So, here is the father's day special dal recipe which is sure to impress your dad and make him proud of your culinary skills. Take a look at this dal recipe.
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- Black urad dal/black massor dal- 1 cup
- Chana dal- ¼ cup
- Cumin seeds- 1tsp
- Green chillies- 2 (thinly sliced)
- Ginger-garlic paste- 1tsp
- Turmeric powder- 1tsp
- Cumin powder- 1tsp
- Coriander powder- 1tsp
- Onion- 1 (chopped)
- Kasuri methi- 1tsp (crushed)
- Cloves- 3
- Cinnamon sticks- 2
- Bay leaf- 1
- Butter- 2tbsp
- Yogurt- ½ cup
- Tomato puree- ½ cup
- Salt- as per taste
- Cream- 2tbsp
- Coriander leaves- 2tbsp (chopped)
Procedure
1. Wash the urad dal and chana dal properly with water. Cook it in a pressure cooker with 2 cups of water, salt and turmeric powder. Wait for 4 whistles.
2. Once the dal is cooked wait for the steam to escape. Then open the lid and transfer the dal to a bowl.
3. Mix the yoghurt with the dal and stir well.
4. Heat two tablespoons of butter in a pan and add cumin seeds, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaf. Fry for a few seconds.
5. Add the chopped onions and fry for 4-5 minutes on medium flame.
6. Then add the ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, cumin powder, coriander powder and cook for 2-3 minutes.
7. Add the tomato puree and cook for 4-5 minutes.
8. Now add in the cooked dals and mix well. Check the seasoning and add salt if needed.
9. Sprinkle the Kasuri methi over the dal and allow it to boil.
10. Once done, switch off the flame and garnish with cream, butter and coriander leaves.
Beautiful dal is ready to be served. Enjoy this creamy Punjabi delight with rotis or fried rice.