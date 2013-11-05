Bhai Dooj 2019: Vegetarian Recipes That You Can Make For Your Loved Ones On This Day Maincourse oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Bhai Dooj is the celebration of the brother-sister relationship. This auspicious day is celebrated all over India with great enthusiasm. On this day, the sister marks the brother's forehead with tilak and prays for his safety and long life. After that, she feeds him with sweets and the brother gives gifts in return to his sister. This year the festival will be celebrated on 29 October, Tuesday.

So, you must have got the point by now. The festival is incomplete without sweets and other delicious food. In fact, any Indian festival is incomplete without food. Unless the ladies gather inside the kitchen, chit chat and the delicious aroma fills the entire house, a festival does not really get its charm. So, what are you planning to treat your brother on this occasion? Don't worry, Boldsky is here to help you with the recipes.

Check out these awesome recipes for Bhai Dooj and have a lavish treat.

Kashmiri Methi Chaman Methi chaman is a traditional Kashmiri dish made by using fresh methi leaves and spinach leaves. Chaman is paneer in Kashmiri and this combination of methi, palak and paneer is a killer. This recipe is prepared with the combination of two types of healthy leaves and topped with the goodness of paneer. Hence, Kashmiri methi chaman is a nutrient package as well. Click here for the recipe Dahi Bhalle Dahi bhalle is a delicious Indian snack which is prepared using moong dal. Some people even use urad dal for preparing dahi bhalle. Dahi bhalle are small and soft round balls which are dipped in plain water and not kanji water. Click here for the recipe Paneer Handi Paneer handi is recipe that is cooked with all the common spices used in an Indian curry. The only difference is that this dish gets its flavour from the earthen pot or 'handi' in which it is cooked. Click here for the recipe Stuffed Tomato In Malai Gravy Stuffed tomatoes in malai gravy is an excellent vegetarian recipe. It is a perfect option for you to try if you have some guests coming in for the evening or if you are planning a potluck. This delicious recipe will leave your taste-buds craving for more. Click here for the recipe Mushroom Butter Masala Mushroom butter masala is a spicy and delicious side dish like paneer butter masala. Both the gravies are prepared with almost same ingredients. Only the paneer is replaced with mushroom pieces. The rich and spicy gravy can be an excellent side dish for any meal. Mushroom butter masala is an easy to prepare recipe. The aroma of spices and butter can make you crave for this dish. Click here for the recipe Dry Chana Masala Chickpeas or chana is widely used in Indian cuisine. We boil it to have as a snack. Serve chaat with chana or simply make chana masala. Dry chana masala is a much loved recipe for all festivals. Click here for the recipe Dal Musallam Dal musallam is a unique dal recipe. It is one dish which is a must-try for vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians. It is prepared with a mix of yogurt, butter and some exotic spices which lend this recipe an excellent creamy texture and a mouthwatering flavour. The special 'tadka' or the seasoning adds an entirely different flavour to the dish. This vegetarian recipe is extremely simple and gets ready in minutes. Click here for the recipe Kesar Pista Kheer The ingredients of this kheer recipe is very simple. The main ingredients which adds to the fine blend of flavours in this Indian dessert are kesar (saffron) and pista (pistachios). What makes this kheer recipe ideal for all occasions is that it can be prepared very easily. Click here for the recipe Kesari Sandesh Talking of sweets, here is an authentic and a delightful sweet recipe to try out on this special occasion. Kesar means saffron and sandesh is a special Bengali sweet made with paneer. So, here is a special sandesh recipe with a twist of saffron in it. Click here for the recipe Mango Phirni Phirni is an Indian rice pudding made by cooking ground rice with milk. It's usually flavored with saffron, but this Mango variation is simply out of the lot. Canned mango puree has been used to make this phirni. If mangoes are in season, you can use fresh puree as well. Click here for the recipe