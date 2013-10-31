Mango Phirni: Diwali Recipe Indian Sweets oi-Neha Mathur

With Diwali on the cards, it is time to prepare some authentic sweets. Talking of sweets, we can only think of ladoos, barfis and other common Indian sweets. But here we have a delightful and fresh sweet recipe which will be a welcome change for the taste-buds of your guests on Diwali.

Phirni is an Indian rice pudding made by cooking ground rice with milk. It's usually flavored with saffron, but I love this Mango variation a lot. I have used canned mango puree to make this phirni. If mangoes are in season, you can use fresh puree as well. Here is the recipe.

Ingredients

Full cream milk- 1 lt

Rice- 1|4 cup

Ghee- 1 tsp

Saffron- a pinch

Sugar- 3|4 cup

Rose water- 1|2 tsp

Mango puree- 1 1|2 cup

Dry fruits for garnishing

Method

Wash and soak rice for an hour. Drain the water and blend the rice in a blender to make a coarse powder. Add very little water if required. In a heavy bottom pan, add ghee. When the ghee is hot, add the milk. Let the milk come to a boil. Add the rice and saffron to the milk. Simmer the heat and cook till the milk is reduced to 1|2 and phirni has reached the desired consistency. Keep in mind that it will further thicken on cooling. Add sugar and rose water. Cook for a minute. Switch off the heat and add mango puree. Mix well. Transfer the phirni in earthen bowls.(or regular if not available ) Garnish with slivered almonds and pistachios. Chill for a few hours before serving.