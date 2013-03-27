Holi 2020: Masala Kachori Recipes To Try On This Day Break Fast oi-Amrisha Sharma

Kachoris are widely prepared in every household during festivals. As it is Holi, the festival of colours, you cannot miss the kachoris. The fried kachoris are teamed-up with aloo ki sabzi, raita, sweet dish and pickles.

Kachoris can be made plain with wheat flour or all purpose flour. You can also try some masala kachoris like hing ki kachori or ajwain ki kachori. However, stuffed kachoris are ideal snacks that are also served as breakfast dishes in many households. Stuffed masala kachoris are served with hot aloo ki sabzi. Want to try this filling and delicious masala kachori recipe this Holi? Check out!

Stuffed masala kachori, Holi special recipe:

Serves: 5-6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 50-60 minutes

Ingredients

For dough

Maida (all purpose flour)- 2 cups

Curd- 2tbsp

Salt- a pinch

Ajwain- ½ tsp

Oil- 2tbsp

Water- 2 cups

For stuffing

Ginger and garlic paste- 1tbsp

Mint leaves- 1tbsp (finely chopped)

Coriander seeds- 1tsp

Green chilli paste- 2tbsp

Turmeric powder- 1tsp

Besan- 2tbsp

Garam masala- 2tsp

Amchur- ½ tsp

Salt- as per taste

Oil- 1 cup (for frying)

Procedure

In a big bowl, mix maida, curd, salt and ajwain. Add little water and knead a soft dough. Cover with a wet cloth piece and keep it aside for an hour.

Heat 2tbsp oil in a frying pan. Add coriander seeds, ginger and garlic paste, green chilli paste, turmeric powder, besan and salt. Mix well and cook on a medium flame.

Now add the salt, garam masala, mint leaves and mix well. Cook till the masala turns dark brown.

Take off the pan and spread the masala in a plate. Let it cool.

Break the dough into small balls and then roll. Stuff with the masala and then seal the balls with your fingers completely.

Heat remaining oil in a frying pan. Fry the balls till they looks crisp and turn golden brown.

Masala kachori is ready to be served. Serve it hot with pudhina chutney.