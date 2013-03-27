ENGLISH

    Holi 2020: Masala Kachori Recipes To Try On This Day

    Kachoris are widely prepared in every household during festivals. As it is Holi, the festival of colours, you cannot miss the kachoris. The fried kachoris are teamed-up with aloo ki sabzi, raita, sweet dish and pickles.

    Kachoris can be made plain with wheat flour or all purpose flour. You can also try some masala kachoris like hing ki kachori or ajwain ki kachori. However, stuffed kachoris are ideal snacks that are also served as breakfast dishes in many households. Stuffed masala kachoris are served with hot aloo ki sabzi. Want to try this filling and delicious masala kachori recipe this Holi? Check out!

    Stuffed masala kachori, Holi special recipe:

    Serves: 5-6

    Preparation time: 10 minutes

    Cooking time: 50-60 minutes

    Ingredients

    For dough

    • Maida (all purpose flour)- 2 cups
    • Curd- 2tbsp
    • Salt- a pinch
    • Ajwain- ½ tsp
    • Oil- 2tbsp
    • Water- 2 cups

    For stuffing

    • Ginger and garlic paste- 1tbsp
    • Mint leaves- 1tbsp (finely chopped)
    • Coriander seeds- 1tsp
    • Green chilli paste- 2tbsp
    • Turmeric powder- 1tsp
    • Besan- 2tbsp
    • Garam masala- 2tsp
    • Amchur- ½ tsp
    • Salt- as per taste
    • Oil- 1 cup (for frying)

    Procedure

    • In a big bowl, mix maida, curd, salt and ajwain. Add little water and knead a soft dough. Cover with a wet cloth piece and keep it aside for an hour.
    • Heat 2tbsp oil in a frying pan. Add coriander seeds, ginger and garlic paste, green chilli paste, turmeric powder, besan and salt. Mix well and cook on a medium flame.
    • Now add the salt, garam masala, mint leaves and mix well. Cook till the masala turns dark brown.
    • Take off the pan and spread the masala in a plate. Let it cool.
    • Break the dough into small balls and then roll. Stuff with the masala and then seal the balls with your fingers completely.
    • Heat remaining oil in a frying pan. Fry the balls till they looks crisp and turn golden brown.

    Masala kachori is ready to be served. Serve it hot with pudhina chutney.

