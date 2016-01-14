Makar Sankranti 2020: Delicious Sugarcane Kheer Recipe For Pongal Indian Sweets oi-Sowmya Shekar

As we know that Pongal is a harvest festival in India, the festival marks the overall prosperity and wellness of the people. The important part of the festival is the sugarcane. This year the festival will start on 15 January and end on 18 January.

Boldsky has come up with a mouth-watering special sugarcane kheer recipe that you can prepare for Makar Sankranti. Sugarcane has a lot of health benefits. People suffering from jaundice are usually advised to consume sugarcane juice for a speedy recovery. Sugarcane is high in proteins, calcium, potassium and iron content.

Sugarcane juice also helps you in curing several infections and continuous drinking of the juice can gradually dissolve the kidney stones.

So, let us start preparing this unique kheer, also known as the sugarcane kheer. Have a look at the recipe:

Serves - 4

Preparation time - 15 minutes

Cooking time- 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Sugarcane juice - 1 cup

Rice - 1/2 cup

Ghee - 2 teaspoons

Milk - 1 cup

Cardamom - 3 to 4

Raisins - 2 teaspoons

Cashew - 8 to 10 (chopped)

Almonds - 8 to 10 (sliced)

Procedure:

Take a round bowl, add milk and then add rice. Add a little water and cover it with a plate. When the rice gets softened, add the sugarcane juice. Keep stirring. Cook this in low flame. Add ghee and mix well. Let the rice cook until it becomes soft. In another pan, add ghee, after it has heated, add raisins, cardamom, almonds and cashews. Add these to the rice pan. Let it cook well. Serve it hot.

This is the best recipe that you can try for this Pongal festival. Try the recipe and let us know your feedback.