Janmashtami 2020: Papaya Halwa Recipe For Lord Krishna Indian Sweets

In India, there are multitudes of religious occasions and Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most famous that is celebrated throughout the country. Every occasion is different from the other and this difference is made by the special food items, related to these occasions. This year the festival will be celebrated on 11 August.

You can't imagine Diwali without laddoos and barfis; Holi will be colourless without thandai. Likewise, Janmashtami is celebrated with lots of sweet dishes. Papaya halwa recipe for Krishna Janmashtami is one of those incredible delicacies to make the festival awesome.

Usually, papaya will not be counted on the favourite list of maximum people, especially in case of children. If you want to make them have papaya without telling them, they will enjoy the item a lot.

With easy papaya halwa recipe, you can make Janmashtami special this year. You will need semi-ripe papaya for papaya halwa recipe for Krishna Janmashtami to make it taste better. But, ripe papaya will also do.

In that case, you have to be careful about using sugar as ripe papaya is sweet in taste. As you keep fast on Janmashtami, this dessert will be a wonderful option to have. Do you know the papaya halwa recipe for Krishna Janmashtami? Follow the easy papaya halwa recipe and make the occasion more vibrant:

Serves: 6

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1. Papaya - 5 cups (coarsely grated)

2. Ghee - 3 to 4 tbsp

3. Rice Flour - 2 tsp

4. Sugar - 5-6 tbsp (adjust it according to the sweetness of papaya)

5. Green Cardamom - 5

6. Mixed Nuts - ¼ cup (chopped)

7. Other Dry Fruits (raisins, munakka, figs, etc.) - 2 tbsp (optional)

8. Khoya/Condensed Milk - 2 tbsp

These are the simple ingredients for easy papaya halwa recipe. Now, follow the procedure of papaya halwa recipe for Krishna Janmashtami:

Procedure

1. Rinse the papaya well and remove the skin.

2. Now, slice it and remove all the seeds and pith.

3. With the help of a grater, grate the papaya slices. You can use a food processor, but make sure not to paste it too smooth.

4. Take a deep bottomed pan and heat ghee.

5. Add mixed nuts and other dry fruits into it and sauté a little bit.

6. Keep those aside.

7. Add some more ghee and pour grated papaya into it.

8. Cook on medium flame and you will see the papaya releasing its juice.

9. Add ½ tsp rice flower so that it can absorb the juice and make the consistency thick.

10. Stir continuously to prevent lumps from forming.

11. The mixture will lose opacity. Now, add sugar, khoya/condensed milk according to taste.

12. Cook further on low flame.

13. Soon, the ghee will be separated from it.

14. Add mixed nuts and cook for another 5 minutes.

15. Your halwa is ready to serve.

16. Garnish it with chopped nuts and petals of roses.

While following the papaya halwa recipe for Krishna Janmashtami, you should be very careful about stirring. Stir the mixture continuously; otherwise, it can get burnt at the bottom. To make it less rich, you can use oil to make the halwa. It is true that khoya or condensed milk can make the recipe creamier, but, if you don't want it to be very heavy and sweet, you can avoid it too.