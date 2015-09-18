Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Check Out The Recipes For Sweets That Will Melt In Your Mouth! Indian Sweets lekhaka-Staff

Sweets hold a special significance in all Indian festivals. This nation has always been known for its diversity and it is on this land, Eid and Navratri are celebrated with equal significance. Therefore, the presence of sweets make these occasions beyond beautiful. Same goes for Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, in 2019, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September.

If have a sweet tooth, festivals are just an excuse to taste these mouth-watering sweets. Even if you are not, you can’t ignore the enchanting aroma and taste of the ladoos or rasgullas during the festivals.

Best Food Recipes For Ganesh Chaturthi

Every festival has its own significance and characteristics. It is impossible to imagine Bijaya Dashami without 'Rasgullas' and absence of 'Gulab Jamuns' in Diwali. Ganesh Chaturthi is the festival of delicious foods and mouthwatering sweets. It is believed that Lord Ganesha is fond of modaks (sweets). So, it is one of those must-try sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi. But are your taste buds satisfied only with that? Never. So, you search for or make the best sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate the festival in a more jovial mood.

There are some best sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi which you can make at home. So, try the recipes of must-try sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi and enjoy the festival this year by surprising your family members. Here are some best sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi. Have a look-

1. Modak You can't imagine an idol of Lord Ganesha without a modak in his hand. It is a sweet loved a lot by children. Give a variation to it and try to make rava modak or fried modak. 2. Puran Poli It is flat bread which is stuffed with a sweet filling of chana dal and jaggery. It is a very popular Marathi sweet which is made at every house during Ganesh Chaturthi. The bread is known as poli while puran is the sweet stuffing. 3. Patholi Unique sweet to have at this festival. Paste of rice is spread on a turmeric leaf and it is stuffed with the mixture of coconut and jaggery. The aroma of turmeric leaves gives it exclusiveness while the stuffing melts in your mouth. 4. Motichoor Ladoo This is one of the popular sweets of Ganesh Chaturthi. If modak is Ganeshji's favourite sweet, he can't ignore ladoos either. Motichoor ladoos are made of besan and dry fruits. 5. Coconut Barfi The more you cook the coconut with jaggery or sugar, the more it will melt in your mouth later. You can cut the mixture in shape of barfi or make ladoos out of it. It is definitely one of the must try sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi. 6. Karanji You can compare it with the gujiya. The fried crispy pastry filled with coconut fillings or with kheer and dry fruits can leave a heavenly taste on your tongue. 7. Shankarpali How many can you eat at one go? Yes, you can't have just one or two of these little delicacies. These are sweet snacks made of flour and cut in diamond shape. This must take an important place among the best sweets for ganesh chaturthi. 8. Rice Kheer It is one of those popular Indian deserts which make the festivals brighter with their presence. Made of basmati rice, condensed milk, ghee and dry fruits, this traditional sweet dish is also offered to Lord Ganesh. 9. Rice Payasam Yes, you may think what is the difference between rice kheer and payasam. Actually, here the rice is cooked in coconut milk and jaggery. It is a representation of South Indian sweet dish. Won't you include it among best sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi? 10. Banana Sheera Actually, it is kind of a halwa. You can also make it with other fruits or vegetables like carrots or papaya. Here, it is made of banana, condensed milk and dry fruits. It is made to offer to the idol and then have as Prasad.