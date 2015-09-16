15 Best Food Recipes For Ganesh Chaturthi Vegetarian lekhaka-Staff

India is a country of festivals. Such festivals have their own characteristics which give Indians to celebrate those heartily. If Holi is a festival of colours, Diwali comes with vibrant lights and crackers. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of such festivals which are celebrated in India in a spirited style. This year the festival will be celebrated on 22 August.

Mainly, it is the main festival of Maharashtra. But states like Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa etc. also celebrate it. According to the Hindu calendar, on the month of 'Vadra', the Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of the Shukla Paksha. This festival is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi'.

10 Traditional Gowri Ganesha Recipes

Now, if India is divergent in its number of festivals, those festivals are well-known for their special foods. When you think about this occasion, you can't ignore the food recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi.

What is the best food recipe for Ganesh Chaturthi? Everyone will say 'Modak', undoubtedly. That beautiful sweet comes in various forms like steamed modak or fried, but you can't imagine Ganeshji without it.

Sambar Main Course Recipe For Ganesh Chathurthi

Sweets are believed to be the favourite foods of Lord Ganesh. But there are also other food recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi which are equally mouth-watering like the sweets. Give a look at the best food recipe for Ganesh Chaturthi-

Modak Ganesh Chaturthi doesn't complete without this sweet. Children are fond of modaks but older people are also not free from its craze. Celebrate this year with a plate full of it. Varan Bhaat There are some main courses yet to come. This preparation is different in Goa and Maharashtra. If coconut and lentils are main ingredient of Varan Bhaat at Goa, Mahashtra doesn't include coconut. Image courtesy: mummumtime.com Alu Vada Food recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi won't complete without touch of snacks. This crispy snack is made of colocasia leaves which are cut in a rolled way and shallow fried in oil. Kala Vatana Sambar A side dish to have with rice, pooris or dosas. It is made with black peas and coconut. Without any use of onion and garlic this tastes wonderful. Obviously the best food recipe for ganesh chaturthi. Sabudana Khichdi Very popular recipe among Indians when they go for vrat or fast. This easy to make dish is made with tapioca balls, cooked with vegetables and herbs. Undoubtedly, tasty. Suran Chips You are well known about potato chips. It is chips made of yams. After cutting finely, pieces of yams are deep fried in oil. Goes well as snacks with khichdi. Amti Dal One of the most famous side dishes that is taken during Ganesh Chaturthi. This delicious dish has a tangy, sweet taste. A little use of herbs can make the recipe tastier. Karanji Ganesh Chaturthi is the festival where you can taste variety of sweets. Karanji is a stuffed sweet where you can get mawa or kheer inside it. You can add fruits and dry fruits here. Khamang Kakdi This cucumber salad can be the best recipe for ganesh chaturthi as a starter. Cut coconuts, cucumbers, green chilies into pieces and garnish it with roasted peanuts and lemon juice. Poha Chiwda At Ganesh Chaturthi, people goes from pandals to pandals and visit the idol of Ganeshji. Why not carry some homemade snacks to make your pandal hopping more interesting? Try this. Sabudana Thalipeeth It is kind of roti made of tapioca balls. But it is not toasted but fried. Add smashed potatoes, herbs and spices in it to make the dough. Serve it hot with curd or chutni of pudina. Kothimbir Vadi It is one of the popular Marathi snacks made of coriander leaves. The aroma of such snacks uplifts your festive mood more. You can have it in both ways-steamed and fried. Aloo Methi To make your lunch or dinner more interesting, prepare this delicious recipe this Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a curry made with potato and baby methi (fenugreek) leaves. Make it tastier with the tadka of red chilli. Carrot Halwa No Indian festivals and other occasion complete without a bowl of ‘gajar ka halwa'. When the fresh carrots are mix with condensed milk, ghee and dry fruits, it tastes heavenly. Ladoos The list of best recipe for ganesh chaturthi won't complete if you ignore this sweet. You can have motichoor ladoos, coconut ladoos, besan ladoos and many more. But the melting sensation it leaves on your tongue makes you crazy for it.