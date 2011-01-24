Strawberry Cake Recipe For Valentine's Day Cakes Bakes oi-Anjana NS

What is Valentine's day without red, try preparing mouth-watering tasty recipes with popular red fruits particularly the "Strawberries". Nothing can be a better surprise and gift for your partner apart from the tasty food that you offer him on a special day. And if you thought that preparing a strawberry cake recipe at home was impossible then we will tell on how you can prepare it in as less as three steps. Take a look.

Strawberry Cake Recipe For Valentine's Day -

Ingredients :

1. 2 cups sugar

2. 1 packet gelatin (strawberry flavour)

3. 1 cup butter (softened)

4. 3 cups all-purpose flour (sifted)

5. 2 1/2 tsp baking powder

6. 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

7. 1/2 cup strawberry puree

8. 1 cup milk

9. 4 eggs

Strawberry Cake Preparation :

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease the base of two cake pans with flour.

2. In a bowl, soften butter, sugar and strawberry gelatin mixture until fluffy. Beat eggs one after another and mix simultaneously. Combine flour, baking powder and stir in milk to make a thick batter. Blend in vanilla extract and strawberry puree. Pour the batter evenly into the two pans.

3. Bake for almost half an hour in the oven or until a toothpick pierced into the cake come out clean. Set aside the pan for atleast 15 minutes to cool. Tasty strawberry cake recipe ready to serve.

Enjoy the strawberry cake with flavored icing or a slice of strawberry ice cream with fresh strawberry fruit topping. Also do let us about how you enjoyed our recipe.