Valentine's Day 2020: Red Velvet Cupcake Recipe To Impress Your Loved Ones

Let this Valentines day be a celebration of cupcakes. “Red Velvet Cupcakes" are the most popular cupcakes with rich chocolate. The distinctive red color recipe is due to the chemical reaction of unprocessed cocoa with buttermilk. Take a look at how to prepare the tasty red velvet cupcakes recipe.

Red Velvet Cupcakes Recipe -

Ingredients:

1. 2 1/2 cups flour (all purpose, sifted)

2. 1 tsp baking powder

3. 2 tsps cocoa powder (unsweetened)

4. 1/2 cup butter (unsalted, softened)

5. 1 1/2 cups sugar

6. 2 eggs

7. 1 tsp vanilla extract

8. 1 cup buttermilk

9. 1 tsp vinegar

10. 1 tsp baking soda

11. Pinch of salt

12. 2 oz. red food coloring (two bottles)

Method:

1.Line muffin tins with cupcake liners.

2.Combine flour, baking powder, and salt into a bowl and set aside.

3.In a separate bowl, mix food coloring and cocoa powder to form a fine paste.

4.Using a blender, blend butter, sugar until soft and add eggs, vanilla, red cocoa paste, mix thoroughly.

5.Now, add flour mixture to the butter mixture, beat well adding buttermilk.

6.Mix vinegar and baking soda in a another bowl. Add the mixture to the cake batter and stir well.

7.Preheat oven upto 350 degrees F.

8.Fill muffin tines with cake batter and bake it until the toothpick placed in cupcake comes out clean.

9.Cool the cupcakes in tins on a wire rack and then remove it for frosting. Tasty red velvet cupcakes ready to serve.

This Valentines day go red with red velvet cupcakes recipe.