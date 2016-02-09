Valentine's Day: Mouth-Watering Choco Lava Recipe That Will Send You To Food Heaven Cakes Bakes oi-Sowmya Shekar

It's that time of the year to surprise your partner and make them feel special. Yes, we are just few days away from celebrating Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on 14 February every year.

If you are a guy and want to surprise your girl or tell your partner how much you love her, then preparing a special cake recipe would be an ideal thing to do this V-day.

Most of the girls love chocolates and cakes. There is no substitute for cake and chocolates for girls, as we all know that women love to munch on chocolates at all times.

So, today, to make the Valentine's day even more special, we shall tell you how to prepare the choco lava cake. Guys, this is a simple recipe and is a perfect trick to impress your girl!!!

To make this amazing delicious cake all you require are some basic ingredients that are listed below and voilà, you've already won that precious heart!!

So, why wait? Let's start by having a look at the choco lava cake recipe

Serves - 4

Cooking time - 30 minutes

Preparation time - 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate - 150 gms

Unsalted butter - 100 gms

Plain flour - 1/2 cup

Eggs - 3

Vanilla extract- 1 teaspoon

Cream - 1 cup

Oreo biscuits - 4

Sugar - 1 cup

Icing sugar - 1 teaspoon

Baking soda - 1/4th teaspoon

Procedure:

In a bowl, add dark chocolate, butter, sugar and cinnamon. Heat it on a low flame, until it melts completely. Now, take a bowl, then add plain flour, eggs and vanilla extract and beat them well. Take a mixy jar, add oreo biscuits, baking soda, icing sugar and cream. Grind it well. Transfer this to the mixture of melted chocolate. Now, add the flour mixture to this. Mix all the ingredients well. Take the cake mould and slowly pour the content into it. Bake the choco lava cake for about 15 to 20 minitues at 180 degree Celsius. After the mentioned time, remove the choco lava cake and serve it hot.

Do prepare this special recipe for Valentine's day and let us know your feedback.