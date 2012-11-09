Diwali Recipes: 8 Indian Snacks For The Festival

ENGLISH

    In India, the numerous festivals gives us the perfect excuse to feast on our favourite foods. No matter how strict a diet you are on, but you will not be able to resist the deep fried Indian snacks that tempt you on festive occasions. Right now the mood is set for Diwali celebrations to take place.

    The recipes for Diwali, the festival of lights, mostly comprises fried snacks. Some of the most popular Indian snacks like samosas and pakoras are made at home on Diwali. We have put together a set of Diwali snack recipes that you will find useful.

    1. Suhali

    This is a very special recipe for Diwali. Suhali is basically chunks of flour spiced with ajwain and fried in ghee. It is teamed up with sweets like pedha.

    2.Samosa

    This is probably any Indian's favourite snack. Here we have given you the recipe for samosas filled with a mashed potato filling.

    3. Samosa Chaat

    Chaats are traditional street food. But how about making some chaat at home by breaking up a few samosas?

    4. Moong Dal Pakora

    There are numerous varieties of pakoras to choose from but Moong dal pakora is one of the best liked Indian snacks.

    5. Hing Kachori

    Another legendary fried snack that we all love to munch on. Kachories are made with flour and the special ingredient here is zing or the zesty spice asfoetida.

    6. Sabudana Vada

    This is one of the most delicious things that you get to eat when you are fasting for Lakshmi pujas. Sabudana vada is a special Diwali recipe for those who fast on this day.

    7. Mirchi Bhajji

    Indian cuisine is never complete without some really tongue burning chillies. That is why the mirchi bhaji made with besan (gram flour) and green chillies is a must for Diwali.

    8. Aloo Bonda

    Aloo Bonda is a special kind of pakora made with besan, green chillies and garam masala. It is made specially on festive occasions like Diwali and Navratri.

