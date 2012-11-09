Diwali Recipes: 8 Indian Snacks For The Festival Deep Fried Snacks oi-Anwesha Barari

In India, the numerous festivals gives us the perfect excuse to feast on our favourite foods. No matter how strict a diet you are on, but you will not be able to resist the deep fried Indian snacks that tempt you on festive occasions. Right now the mood is set for Diwali celebrations to take place.

The recipes for Diwali, the festival of lights, mostly comprises fried snacks. Some of the most popular Indian snacks like samosas and pakoras are made at home on Diwali. We have put together a set of Diwali snack recipes that you will find useful.

Suhali Enjoy Suhali with something sweet like pedha for the sweet and sour effect. Aloo Samosa Nothing beats this popular Indian snacks when it comes to munching and chatting up with family. Samosa Chaat Break up the samosas and sprinkle some curd and chaat masala to get an all new dish. Moong Dal Pakora Moong Dal Pakoras are the best snacks to have with steaming cups of tea. Hing Kachori The zingy smell of asfoetida will assault your nostrils and yet you won't be able to resist hot Hing ki Kachories! Sabudana Vada If you are fasting for Diwali, then this is the ideal dish to break your fast with. Mirch Bhaji Are you ready to get your tongue burned with hot and sizzling mirch bhaji? Aloo Bonda We Indians simply love fried stuff and we also have a weakness for potatoes. This recipe combines both our favourites.

1. Suhali

This is a very special recipe for Diwali. Suhali is basically chunks of flour spiced with ajwain and fried in ghee. It is teamed up with sweets like pedha.

2.Samosa

This is probably any Indian's favourite snack. Here we have given you the recipe for samosas filled with a mashed potato filling.

3. Samosa Chaat

Chaats are traditional street food. But how about making some chaat at home by breaking up a few samosas?

4. Moong Dal Pakora

There are numerous varieties of pakoras to choose from but Moong dal pakora is one of the best liked Indian snacks.

5. Hing Kachori

Another legendary fried snack that we all love to munch on. Kachories are made with flour and the special ingredient here is zing or the zesty spice asfoetida.

6. Sabudana Vada

This is one of the most delicious things that you get to eat when you are fasting for Lakshmi pujas. Sabudana vada is a special Diwali recipe for those who fast on this day.

7. Mirchi Bhajji

Indian cuisine is never complete without some really tongue burning chillies. That is why the mirchi bhaji made with besan (gram flour) and green chillies is a must for Diwali.

8. Aloo Bonda

Aloo Bonda is a special kind of pakora made with besan, green chillies and garam masala. It is made specially on festive occasions like Diwali and Navratri.