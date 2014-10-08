ENGLISH

    Kolambi Rassa: Marathi Prawn Curry

    By
    |

    Maharashtrian cuisine is not just about thalipeeth and puran poli. They do have a number of excellent seafood recipes in their cuisine. After all, Maharashtra has a very long coastline and fresh prawns are available in this part of India quite readily. So if you want to enjoy a tangy meal of shrimps, you can try the kolambi rassa recipe.

    ALSO TRY THE PRAWN S KOLIWADA RECIPE FROM MAHARASHTRA

    Kolambi rassa is a Marathi prawn curry recipe. It is prepared with tamarind and fresh coconut. The taste is not very spicy but more on the tangy side. The coconut gives some texture to the Kolambi rassa gravy. It takes just 30 minutes to prepare this kolambi rassa recipe so get cracking now.

    Kolambi Rassa

    Serves: 2
    Preparation Time: 20 minutes
    Cooking Time: 30 minutes

    Ingredients

    • Prawns- 10 (shelled and de-veined)
    • Gralic- 10 cloves (paste)
    • Ginger- 1 inch (paste)
    • Green Chillies- 5 (paste)
    • Curry leaves- 5
    • Red chilli powder- 1tsp
    • Turmeric- ½ tsp
    • Garam masala- 1tsp
    • Tomato puree- 2tbsp
    • Tamarind paste- 1 cup
    • Coconut- 1 cup (freshly grated)
    • Coriander leaves- 2 sprigs (chopped)
    • Oil- 4tbsp
    • Salt- as per taste

    Procedure

    1. Make a paste of green chillies, ginger and garlic. Marinate the prawns with this paste, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric and garam masala.
    2. Keep the marinated prawns aside for 30 minutes.
    3. Now heat oil in a pan. Season it with curry leaves. Add the prawns with the marinade into the pan.
    4. Stir fry for 2-3 minutes on a low flame. Do not fry the prawns too much. Just wait for the raw pink colour to disappear.
    5. Then add tomato puree and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes on a low flame.
    6. Now add 2 cups of water and wait for it to boil.
    7. When the gravy starts boiling, add tamarind paste. Simmer for 5-6 minutes of a low flame.
    8. Finally, add freshly grated coconut to the curry and mix well. Cook for a minute and turn off the flame.

    You can garnish kolambi rassa with coriander leaves and enjoy it with steamed rice or vakri (rice flour rotis).

     

