Holi 2022: Special Bengal Recipes

Are you ready to celebrate the most colourful festival of the year? Yes, Holi is one such festival that we all wait for and would love to celebrate it with our near and dear ones. This year the festival will be celebrated on 18 March. The festival is most famous in the Northern parts of India. However, in the recent past, we have seen that this festival is celebrated across India in all other parts too.

It is a festival of joy and it may remain incomplete without the preparation of some of the best dishes. So, as a part of the Holi celebration, today we shall share with you some of the best Bengal recipes that you can try this Holi 2022. Holi is also known as Doljatra in West Bengal and in some other parts of India. These are the main course foods and some of them are sweet recipes for all those sweet lovers. So, read on to know more about the Bengal recipes that can be prepared for this colourful festival.

Mutton Curry Bengali Style: This is one of the best recipes that most of the Beangalis love. This is a recipe that can be cooked with either chicken or mutton. Try this special recipe on the occasion of holi. Read on to know more about how to prepare mutton curry in true Bengali style for holi. For Recipe Click Here Coconut Gujiya: This is a special dessert that can be prepared on this festival. This is a very traditional sweet dish recipe that is generally prepared on important festivals. So, read on to know how to prepare the coconut gujiya. For Recipe Click Here Muri-ghonto: This is a special recipe that can be prepared with fish head and rice. Also, the muri-ghonto is a traditional recipe that is prepared on special occasions across the state of West Bengal. Read to know how to prepare the muri-ghonto recipe for holi. For Recipe Click Here Sukto: This is a very simple vegetarian recipe that most of the Bengalis love to savour. You can have the sukto as a side dish or as a part of main course. This is a very healthy recipe, as it contains a lot of veggies and spices too. Read to know how to prepare sukto for holi. For Recipe Click Here Bengali Style Mishti Pulao: Generally, the pulao contains a lot of spice and vegetables, but the mishti pulao is for those who dig for sweet dishes, as it does not contain spices. So, read to know how to prepare the Bengali style mishti pulao for holi. For Recipe Click Here Sweet Tomato Chutney: If you wish to cook quick on holi, the sweet tomato chutney recipe is the best that you can try. The chutney recipe can be prepared within minutes. So, read to know how to prepare the sweet tomato chutney in Bengal style for holi. For Recipe Click Here Prawn Malai Curry: Bengal is not only famous for its fishes, but is also popular for its mouth-watering prawn recipes. So, read to know how to prepare the prawn malai curry for holi. For Recipe Click Here Bhang Badam Burfi: Sweets are an important part in the holi festival. Apart from the main course, read to know how to prepare a special bhang badam burfi to celebrate holi with friends. For Recipe Click Here