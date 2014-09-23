ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengali Recipes To Try This Durga Puja

    By
    |

    Bengalis love two things more than anything else; food and Durga Puja. And guess what, Durga Puja is also a time when you can eat unwarranted good food by throwing caution to the winds. The best Bengali recipes for Durga Puja are often the fried, spicy and most unhealthy ones. But you cannot really change the food habits of Bongs; we are incurable. This year Durga puja will be celebrated from 22-26 October.

    BENGALI RECIPES TO TRY THIS DURGA PUJA

    If you are not a Bengali, then this is a list of Bengali foods to try during this Durga Puja. If you are a Bengali, then you can try these best Bengali recipes for Durga Puja at home from now itself. After all, today is Mahalaya and the Durga Puja festivities begin from today itself.

    Array

    Crispy Fish Fry

    This Indian fish recipe has the required dash of spices that makes it colourful. The special feature of this Bengali recipe is its acute crunchiness. This fish fry recipe basically comprises batter fried fish fillets.

    Recipe..

    Array

    Bhuni Khichdi

    Khichdi is one of the easiest recipes in Indian cuisine. When you feel too lethargic to cook, all you have to do is boil up some rice and dal together in a pressure cooker and you are done. And on Ashtami, you can also have khichdi for bhog at the pandals.

    Recipe..

    Array

    Piyazi

    We suggest you to try out something out of the regular. Here we have a special Bengali snack recipe which is known as piyazi. Piyazi is basically the Bengali name for onion. This makes it clear that the snack recipe is made with onions.

    Recipe..

    Array

    Ghugni

    Ghugni is a popular street food in Kolkata and other parts of Bengal. You can see street vendors wait with their enormous mounds of steaming yellow chickpeas curry by the roadsides. People usually eat ghugni with bread, bun or rotis.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Fish Kabiraji

    If you are craving for something fried and crispy, then you should try out the Bengali fish kabiraji cutlet recipe. Almost all Bengali fish recipes are delicious. But this cutlet is a rare specimen. Usually, kabiraji cutlet is prepared with meat and fish fillets that are just batter fried.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Kolkata Biriyani

    Most Bengalis are foodies and that reflects clearly in this Bengali recipe. That is why the Kolkata version of biryani is such a delicious innovation. The special features of the Kolkata biryani is that spices are much milder than other biryani recipes. Also, potato is an integral vegetable of this Bengali recipe.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Shukto

    Shukto requires a mix of vegetables like potatoes, bitter gourd and unripe banana. It makes this recipe a nutritious one too. The vegetables are tempered and cooked with a blend of some fragrant Indian spices.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Posto Chicken

    The recipe of posto chicken is quite simple. It does not even require a whole lot of ingredients. But posto chicken simply tastes heavenly. This recipe will definitely surprise your taste buds and leave you wanting more of this special Bengali delight.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Kosha Mangsho

    The surprising part of this mutton recipe is that not a drop of water is used during the cooking process. The magic taste in the dish flares up from slow cooking and the perfect blend of the spices. Traditionally, a little sugar is added and caramelised to get the beautiful and attractive brown colour of the curry.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Machcher Jhaal

    Machcher jhol is made with common styles of fish such as rohu and katla. The spicy version of Bengali fish curry recipe or machcher jhaal recipe is usually reserved for smaller fish such as telapia, pabda, tangra. Machcher jhaal is a spicy dish because the word 'jhaal' literally means 'spicy' in Bengali.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Dal Tadka

    The Bengali egg tadka dal or 'torka' as we call it is a very typical Kolkata specialty that you will not get anywhere else. So for all the 'probashi' or out-of-station Bengalis, you might as well learn to make dal tadka with egg because you cannot order it at any dhaba outside Bengal.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Daab Chingri

    Daab Chingri is a dish not only served in but also cooked in a coconut! This Bengali recipe takes the popular combination of coconut and prawns but adds a touch of creativity to it. This Indian food recipe makes use of coconut and prawns.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Chicken Chaap

    The solid meat of leg pieces or breast pieces is used to make Chicken chaap. If you are trying this Indian food recipe, then you must make sure that you get the portions right or else this dish will loose its charm.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Radhaballavi

    Radhaballavi is actually a Bengali recipe that has become popular worldwide. This puri recipe has gained immense popularity among all food lovers due to its amazing blend of flavours.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Mishti Cholar Dal

    In Bengal, chana (Bengal gram) is known as chola. Traditional Bengali recipe of making chola dal required sugar too! Yes, misti chola dal (sweet chana dal) is a 'sweet n spicy' Bengali side dish recipe that is served with lucchi or radhaballavi.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Beguni

    Beguni is a Bong's favourite snack. In this, brinjal is fried with besan (gram flour). This simple monsoon recipe tastes heavenly on a lazy, rainy evening. This Bengali recipe is nothing complicated. Beguni can be prepared in just 10 minutes.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Bhapa Ilish

    Bhapa ilish is basically steamed hilsa fish that has been cooked with mustard sauce. This dish is a Bengali delicacy that most people love.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Mughlai Paratha

    Mughlai paratha can also be prepared using minced meat as the stuffing. This breakfast recipe is not for people who are too conscious about the calorie count since it is fried in a generous amount of oil. But for those who love to chuck the calorie count and enjoy their food, this is one of the best breakfast recipes to try.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Prawn Malai Curry

    Unlike other Bong dishes, prawn malai curry is on the sweeter side of the taste palate. The sweetness comes from coconut milk and lack of spices in this dish. Prawn malai curry is a rich and creamy gravy in which prawns add the sole flavour.

    Read recipe here

    Array

    Dhokar Dalna

    This recipe is called Dhokar Dalna. Small cakes made of chana dal are first steamed, fried and then simmered in a spicy gravy. It is a perfect item for people who abstain from eating onions and garlic because this dish is purely vegetarian in that sense.

    Read recipe here

    More BENGALI RECIPES News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close