Bengali Recipes To Try This Durga Puja

Crispy Fish Fry This Indian fish recipe has the required dash of spices that makes it colourful. The special feature of this Bengali recipe is its acute crunchiness. This fish fry recipe basically comprises batter fried fish fillets. Recipe..

Bhuni Khichdi Khichdi is one of the easiest recipes in Indian cuisine. When you feel too lethargic to cook, all you have to do is boil up some rice and dal together in a pressure cooker and you are done. And on Ashtami, you can also have khichdi for bhog at the pandals. Recipe..

Piyazi We suggest you to try out something out of the regular. Here we have a special Bengali snack recipe which is known as piyazi. Piyazi is basically the Bengali name for onion. This makes it clear that the snack recipe is made with onions. Recipe..

Ghugni Ghugni is a popular street food in Kolkata and other parts of Bengal. You can see street vendors wait with their enormous mounds of steaming yellow chickpeas curry by the roadsides. People usually eat ghugni with bread, bun or rotis. Read recipe here

Fish Kabiraji If you are craving for something fried and crispy, then you should try out the Bengali fish kabiraji cutlet recipe. Almost all Bengali fish recipes are delicious. But this cutlet is a rare specimen. Usually, kabiraji cutlet is prepared with meat and fish fillets that are just batter fried. Read recipe here

Kolkata Biriyani Most Bengalis are foodies and that reflects clearly in this Bengali recipe. That is why the Kolkata version of biryani is such a delicious innovation. The special features of the Kolkata biryani is that spices are much milder than other biryani recipes. Also, potato is an integral vegetable of this Bengali recipe. Read recipe here

Shukto Shukto requires a mix of vegetables like potatoes, bitter gourd and unripe banana. It makes this recipe a nutritious one too. The vegetables are tempered and cooked with a blend of some fragrant Indian spices. Read recipe here

Posto Chicken The recipe of posto chicken is quite simple. It does not even require a whole lot of ingredients. But posto chicken simply tastes heavenly. This recipe will definitely surprise your taste buds and leave you wanting more of this special Bengali delight. Read recipe here

Kosha Mangsho The surprising part of this mutton recipe is that not a drop of water is used during the cooking process. The magic taste in the dish flares up from slow cooking and the perfect blend of the spices. Traditionally, a little sugar is added and caramelised to get the beautiful and attractive brown colour of the curry. Read recipe here

Machcher Jhaal Machcher jhol is made with common styles of fish such as rohu and katla. The spicy version of Bengali fish curry recipe or machcher jhaal recipe is usually reserved for smaller fish such as telapia, pabda, tangra. Machcher jhaal is a spicy dish because the word 'jhaal' literally means 'spicy' in Bengali. Read recipe here

Dal Tadka The Bengali egg tadka dal or 'torka' as we call it is a very typical Kolkata specialty that you will not get anywhere else. So for all the 'probashi' or out-of-station Bengalis, you might as well learn to make dal tadka with egg because you cannot order it at any dhaba outside Bengal. Read recipe here

Daab Chingri Daab Chingri is a dish not only served in but also cooked in a coconut! This Bengali recipe takes the popular combination of coconut and prawns but adds a touch of creativity to it. This Indian food recipe makes use of coconut and prawns. Read recipe here

Chicken Chaap The solid meat of leg pieces or breast pieces is used to make Chicken chaap. If you are trying this Indian food recipe, then you must make sure that you get the portions right or else this dish will loose its charm. Read recipe here

Radhaballavi Radhaballavi is actually a Bengali recipe that has become popular worldwide. This puri recipe has gained immense popularity among all food lovers due to its amazing blend of flavours. Read recipe here

Mishti Cholar Dal In Bengal, chana (Bengal gram) is known as chola. Traditional Bengali recipe of making chola dal required sugar too! Yes, misti chola dal (sweet chana dal) is a 'sweet n spicy' Bengali side dish recipe that is served with lucchi or radhaballavi. Read recipe here

Beguni Beguni is a Bong's favourite snack. In this, brinjal is fried with besan (gram flour). This simple monsoon recipe tastes heavenly on a lazy, rainy evening. This Bengali recipe is nothing complicated. Beguni can be prepared in just 10 minutes. Read recipe here

Bhapa Ilish Bhapa ilish is basically steamed hilsa fish that has been cooked with mustard sauce. This dish is a Bengali delicacy that most people love. Read recipe here

Mughlai Paratha Mughlai paratha can also be prepared using minced meat as the stuffing. This breakfast recipe is not for people who are too conscious about the calorie count since it is fried in a generous amount of oil. But for those who love to chuck the calorie count and enjoy their food, this is one of the best breakfast recipes to try. Read recipe here

Prawn Malai Curry Unlike other Bong dishes, prawn malai curry is on the sweeter side of the taste palate. The sweetness comes from coconut milk and lack of spices in this dish. Prawn malai curry is a rich and creamy gravy in which prawns add the sole flavour. Read recipe here