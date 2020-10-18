Navratri 2020: LMIFW SS 21-Inspired Hairstyles That Are Perfect For The Festive Season Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

It is celebration time again, folks! With the Navratri season, we gear up in our best attires and make-up looks to show some killer moves at the Garba nights and evening pooja. But, it is the hairstyle that puts us in a pickle.

Like every festive season, we want to try different trendy hairstyle and notch up our looks. But, the intimidating hairstyle on the internet coupled our laziness results in us sticking to the most plain and regular hairstyles. Well, not anymore!

The phygital edition of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring Summer(LMIFW SS) 2021 is in full swing right now. What a marvellous display of fashion and beauty! The India Fashion Week definitely has a ton of inspiration for the next spring and summer season. But, that's not what we are here for. While we are are loving all the styles being presented, we did manage to bookmark a few hairstyles that are just perfect to try this Navratri. So, let's dive in!

The Meshed Ponytail Ponytails have been a go-to hairstyle for many. You don't know to do with your hair, tie in a ponytail. It is about time that the regular ponytail gets an upgrade. And we found an easy way to do it and make the ponytail more festive. All you need to do is wrap a string or a thin ribbon along your ponytail. Wrap your ponytail until you reach the middle and tie the string. You will have a meshed ponytail that looks chic and classy. Dramatic Side Twists Side twists are an interesting look for the festive season, but they aren't that trendy anymore. Well, we have a dramatic take on the side twists straight from the India Fashion Week. The models middle-parted the hair and rolled up the front hair in puffy twists on each side. The rest of the hair was styled in subtle waves. We found this look quite interesting. It might look OTT but it will sizzle up your festive look in an instant. The Classic Retro Bun Buns remain the most-preferred festive hairstyles. It is such an elegant hairstyle that we had to include it. But, hold on! Let make the bun trendy. The retro buns featured at the Fashion Week are a great balance between trend and tradition. This hairstyle will look amazing with your ethnic attire. Separate the front fringes and put the rest of your hair in a regular bun. Side-part your hair at the front and Curl the hair at the larger parting and pin it to the side with a pouf. And you have the festive retro bun. 12 Eye Makeup Looks To Steal From The Stars This Navratri! Bun With Woven Ribbon Did you think we will have just one bun hairstyle? Not when you can play with different elements to get quirky buns. For those of you who want to keep it simple yet stylish, this bun with woven ribbon is perfect. Part the hair on the side and start braiding the hair on each sides with colourful ribbons woven into the braids. As you continue to braid, you will have two braids on each side with ribbons woven into them. Tie the ends of the braids. Gather the rest of your hair in a bun and wrap both the braids around the bun to give it a braided bun look. The Wet Hair Look Wet look has been a rage the past couple of years. Luckily for those girls who are not much into the traditional looks, the wet look makes up for a great festive hairstyle. Thanks to the Fashion Week, we have an upgraded wet hair look for you with slicked back sides and puffy middle. Simply dampen your hair generously. Brush all of your hair back and apply some hair gel all over your hair. Next, take the brush and really pull the hair at both the sides for that slick look and pin it in place. Push the hair at the middle to get a slight pouf and you are done. All Image Credits: FDCI Instagram