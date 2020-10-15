How To Master The Glossy Eyelids Trend Featured At LMIFWSS21 Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

At the first-ever phydigital edition of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, spring-summer 2021, there were a lot of things to admire. From the gorgeous attires to the on-fleek hairstyles and make-up, there was not a single aspect that wouldn't leave you in awe.

Talking about make-up, there was a couple of looks that can be transformed from the runway to your casual every day. Yep, that's right! We found the most potential for this in the glossy eyelids look sported by the models in Rajesh Pratap Singh Show.

Fashion shows have traditionally been a great way to get inspired. Rarely did we get to create the wacky yet stunning looks featured by the models. Luckily, with the change in the beauty norms and make-up becoming more and more inclusive, that line has blurred. We feel more comfortable in trying out various kinds of looks. Also, runway trends have become quite subtle.

Coming back to the LMIFESS21, the glossy eyes is certainly a look you can easily carry. It has been a craze last year and we can see why. So, if you are interested in creating this look, let us tell you how.

How To Recreate The Glossy Eyelids Look

Step 1: Prep your eyes. The eyeshadow needs to be intense to hold this look. Use an eyeshadow primer or your concealer to prep your eyelids.

Step 2: Apply an eyeshadow all over your lids. You can choose any shade you want. If you are not comfortable with the bold magenta shade the models are flaunting, you can always go for the nude shades. Just pack it on your eyelids well.

Step 3: Apply a lip gloss all over your eyelids. This will give you the glossy look. You can use a lip balm to add the gloss. And that's it!

