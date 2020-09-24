3 Multi-Winged Eyeliner Looks That Will Make You Wonder Why Haven’t You Tried This Trend Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

We can all agree that winged eyeliner is an evergreen beauty trend. No matter what, winger eyeliner isn't going anywhere. There are very few beauty trends that pass the test of time and the good old winged eyeliner is one of them. But, there is something about winged eyeliner that most of us haven't paid much attention to- it is pretty versatile.

If you didn't know, you can play with colours, length and layers to create a multi-winged eyeliner that looks stunning. To be honest, multi-winged eyeliner has got a lot of hype lately. You would have probably seen some of these on your Instagram explore page.

If that excites you, here are three winged-eyeliner looks that will make you wonder why you haven't tried this trend before. Get ready to be inspired, ladies!

The Badass Eyeliner PC: Instagram/sonia_mascara This is not a look for the faint-hearted. If you are not afraid to rock an intense biker-girl look, you must try this look. To get this look, create a normal sharp winged liner. Taking your wing as reference, flick another wing just below it and then create a few small wings on your lower lashline. Extend your eyeliner on the inner corner of your eyes and dot some freckles around the wings. If you are feeling particularly bold, you can got for a black lipstick for a more firece look. 3 Awesome Tips To Maintain Your Brows At Home Neon Love PC: Instagram/Mamacita For a loook that is simple yet catches your attention, all you need is a bit of neon. The neon eyeliner can instantly sprinkle energy to even the most basic looks. This is a great look for the make-up beginners. Here's how you can get this look. Create a winged eyeliner as usual. Now, trace your eyeliner with a neon eyeliner of your choice. Also, add some neon in the inner corner of your eyes. Add in few coats of mascara and a nude lipstick, and you are good to go. 7 Beauty Tips For An Instant Face Lift Lightning Bolt PC: Instagram/Alice Mitzkewich Now, that's a creative way to create a multi-winged eyeliner! If your regular winged eyeliner is too boring for you, make it interesting by creating a lightning bolt from the tip of your eyeliner. To create this shape, from the tip of your winged eyeliner, drag the liner towards your eyelid and then pull it back towards the end of your eyebrows. To add more glam to your look, trace the wing with a glitter eyeliner. This eyeliner will look great on all your ethnic attires.