    This Dramatic And Artful Hot Pink Glossy Eye Make-up Look Is What You Need This Weekend

    By

    Glossy eyes is the beauty trend ruling the internet right now. We see it everywhere - Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and runways. You might have also seen this look and given it a try. But we understand that they don't turn out as you would think. You get a sloppy and sticky eye look instead of a glossy look. It is because we do some simple mistakes that make the whole look sloppy.

    And here we are to help! Today, we're recreating a glossy eye look for you using a few simple steps that are easy to follow. Created by Tammy Yi on Instagram, this hot pink look can be your dazzling look over the weekend. To create the look, follow the steps below. The two things that you need to keep in mind to get the glossy look is to always use an eyeshadow base and use a metallic eyeshadow. We've used a concealer for this particular tutorial, you can use an eye primer as well. The metallic eyeshadow will help enhance the glossiness of the look. With that out of the way, let's look at how you can recreate the look.

    Hot Pink Summer with this babe @jessikabvillegas #makeup #hair by me @tammyyi #glow #hotpink #beauty #makeupartist #hairstylist

    The Hot Pink Glossy Eye Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Illuminating foundation
    • Concealer
    • Flamingo pink eyeshadow
    • Metallic hot pink eyeshadow
    • Clear gloss
    • Blush
    • Mascara
    • Baby pink glossy lipstick
    • Silver cream highlighter
    • Spoolie
    • Beauty blender
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • Setting powder
    • Setting spray

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Prime the T-zone of your face using the primer. Use dabbing motions to blend it in and allow it to sink into your skin for a few minutes.
    • Apply the foundation all over your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
    • To highlight the under eye area, apply some concealer under your eyes and use the same damp beauty blender to blend it in.
    • Set the concealer immediately using the setting powder.
    • To add colour back to your face, apply the blush to your cheekbones.
    • Use the spoolie to brush through your eyebrows.
    • Apply the concealer on your eyelids. The concealer acts as a base for your eyeshadow.
    • Take the flamingo pink eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend well to avoid any harsh lines.
    • Now take the hot pink eyeshadow on a flat eyeshadow brush and apply it on your lid. The eyeshadow should be placed just below your crease.
    • Apply the clear gloss all over your lid to get the glossy eye look.
    • Next, apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes.
    • Now apply the highlighter on the high points of your face - your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
    • To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.
    • Spray the setting spray on your face for the make-up to last longer.

