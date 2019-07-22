Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Teach You How To Ace The Wet And Glossy Eye Make-up Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The beauty industry is ever-changing. The beauty trends change in the blink of an eye, must father than we can fathom. While some beauty trends are just over-hyped, there are some that fascinate us quite a lot. These trends become even more fascinating when your favourite celebrity is wearing them. The wet and glassy eye look is one such trend.

While Kim Kardashian graced the MET Gala this year with a mind-blowing wet look, Kylie Jenner has long been a love of the glossy eye look trend. During the launch of her new make-up collection, the 'Soo Fire Collection', Kim Kardashian posted some wet eye looks on her Instagram page and we are hooked.

Let's take inspiration from these two divas and learn how to ace the wet and glossy eye look. And if you admire this glossy look as much as we do, here are Kim and Kylie's stunning wet eye looks recreated for you in an easy to follow tutorial. Take a look and give it a try.

Kim Kardashian's Glam Wet Look

What you need

Primer

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Eyebrow pencil

Black eyeliner

Copper eyeshadow

Burnt orange eyeshadow

Loose silver glitter

Glitter glue

Clear gloss

Bronzer

Contour

Peach blush

Chocolate brown lip liner

Nude brown glossy lipstick

Mascara

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Bronzer brush

Small contour brush

Beauty blender

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Take a small amount of primer on your fingertips. Using dabbing motions, apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Let it get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

To conceal the dark circles and highlight the under-eye area, apply the concealer in an inverted triangle shape under your eyes and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Immediately set your concealer with some setting powder. This prevents the concealer from creasing.

Dip a bronzer brush in the bronzer, tap off the excess and apply it on your forehead, cheekbones and jawline.

Take a small blending brush, dip it in the contour and use it to contour the bridge of your nose. Use light hand while contouring your nose.

Apply the blush on your cheekbones using the blush brush.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Apply some concealer on your eyelids. This works as your eyeshadow base.

Now take the copper eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply the eyeshadow on your crease. Blend it well to remove the harsh edges. Drag the eyeshadow down to your lower lashline as well.

Now take the rusted brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend well. Drag the eyeshadow down to your lower lashline as well.

Next, take some concealer on the flat eyeshadow brush and pack it at the centre of your lid.

Apply the glitter glue over the applied concealer.

Spritz the flat brush with some setting spray, dip it in the glitter glue and apply it on the centre of the lid.

Apply the clear gloss all over your lid to give it that wet and glossy look.

Line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.

Tightline your eyes and apply the eyeliner on your lower waterline as well.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry down before moving in with another coat of mascara.

Line your lips using the lip liner.

Now apply the lipstick on your lips.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to finish off the look.

Kylie Jenner's Coppery Mocha Wet & Glossy Look

What you need

Primer

Semi-matte foundation

Concealer

Eyebrow pencil

Black eyeliner

Mocha brown eyeshadow

Metallic copper eyeshadow

Clear gloss

Pink blush

Burnt orange lipstick

Mascara

Golden highlighter

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Beauty blender

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Let it sink into your skin for a few minutes.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender. This helps to provide an even tone to your skin.

Apply the concealer under your eyes to highlight the area. Set the concealer using the setting powder to prevent it from creasing.

To add a natural flush to your face apply the blush on your cheekbones.

Using the eyebrow pencil define and fill in your eyebrows.

Apply the concealer on your eyelids and blend it in using your fingertips.

Take the mocha eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your crease. Blend the edges well.

Take the copper eyeshadow on the flat brush and pat it all over your lid.

Top it off with some clear gloss to give it the glossy look.

Tightline your eyes.

Apply mascara to your eyelashes.

Apply the lipstick to your lips.

Next, apply the highlighter on the tip and bridge of your nose.

To make the make-up last the entire day spray some setting spray on your face.

Apart from these stunning make-up looks, Kim Kardashian recently posted on Instagram a gorgeous 'wet fire' look. The look was breathtaking and we think we'll love to recreate it. So, here is the liquid fire look decoded for you.

The Wet Liquid Fire Look

What you need

Primer

Illuminating foundation

Blush

Eyebrow pencil

Golden highlighter

Concealer

Rusted orange eyeshadow

Clear gloss

Orange lip gloss

Mascara

Black eyeliner

Soft pink blush

Transparent sticky tape

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

We'll start by prepping the face. Apply some primer on the T-zone of your face. Blend it in using dabbing motions.

To provide an even tone to your face, apply the foundation on your face and blend well using the damp beauty blender.

Take the blush on the blush brush, tap off the excess, smile a little and apply the blush to the bulged-out cheekbones.

Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your eyebrows.

Apply the sticky tape from the end of your eyes towards the end of your eyebrows in an angled manner.

Moving on to the eyes, apply the concealer all over your lid. Use your fingertips to blend it in. This works as your eyeshadow base and helps to transfer the colour with more intensity.

Take the orange eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lip. Apply the eyeshadow over your crease till your eyebrow line. Also, extend it a little more towards the outer corner of your eyes.

You can further layer the eyeshadow until you get the desired intensity.

Top if off with some clear gloss to add that glossy look to it.

Use the highlighter to highlight the high points of your face. These are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your face and your cupid's bow.

Lastly, apply the lipstick on your lips.

To set the make-up in place, spritz some setting spray on your face.

