    Tabu's Short Hair Look From A Suitable Boy Is Absolutely Stunning

    By

    Bollywood actress Tabu has been admired hugely for her characters in the movies. But, there are quite a bit of us that are hooked on to her sense of beauty and style. Our admiration for her new look for her latest series, A Suitable Boy, should come as no surprise to you all.

    The beautiful actress posted this look from the series on her Instagram. And we were pleasantly surprised to see Tabu in short hair and traditional attire. And we are not talking about shoulder-length short hair, peeps. Oh no! We are talking 'short' short hair.

    We have always seen Tabu(well, mostly) in long beautiful hair cascading down her back. But, man oh man, can she rock a short hair look like a pro!

    Her haircut almost seemed like a fluffy pixie cut. With a middle-parting in the front, her dark black tresses were curled in loose waves at the back. Her hair was accessorised with a statement piece of jewellery- a golden Maang Tika. The accessory added a lovely ethnic touch to her look.

    Standing tall in an elegant pose and gazing softly at the camera, Tabu wore a stunning red saree. The fine golden thread work on her saree was gorgeous and would tempt you to get a similar saree for yourself.

    Her make-up was extremely subtle and featured nude eyeshadow, dark kohled eyes, and glossy pink lips. Another element of her look you couldn't miss was her nose pin. *sigh*

    Needless to say, we absolutely loved her short hair. We sure are excited to watch her performance in the series and will definitely be bookmarking her looks for future reference. What about you?

    Read more about: tabu short hair a suitable boy
    Story first published: Sunday, August 23, 2020, 15:35 [IST]
    Close