Quarantine Challenge- Day 3 - Nail Art For The Beginners
The nation is on lockdown. For our safety and those around us, we have come together as a nation to practice self-quarantine and social distancing. Times like these can be challenging. And to keep themselves sane during this period, people are coming up with various fun activities and challenges every day. Hashtags like #day3, #quarantinechallenge and #IndiaFightsCorona are going viral on social media. Recently, Jim Carrey took on the beard growth challenge. So, we thought, why not fulfil all of your beauty checklist during the quarantine time.
For day 3 of the quarantine, let's delve into the world of nail art. For those of you thinking of giving nail art a go, this will be an amazing treat. This challenge is for beginners. All you need is a couple of nail polish shades, faith in yourself and we are ready to roll.
To give you a few variations, we have chosen 4 basic nail art designs. Take your pick and get creating.
The Neon French Manicure
French manicure has been and still is one of the hottest manicures in town. We all start with a clean and simple French manicure. But, why keep it subtle when you can add some neon to it and make it glow!
What do you need
- Transparent Base coat
- Beige nail polish
- Neon orange nail polish
- Topcoat
How to create the nail art
- Apply the base coat to your nails. Let it dry.
- Apply the beige nail polish on your nails. Let it dry.
- Next, take the neon orange polish and trace the ends of your nails very gently with it.
- Make it steep in the ends.
- At last, apply the topcoat to seal everything in place.
Also Read: 12-Step Guide To Do A DIY Manicure At Home
The Hint Of Sparkle
Sparkle all over can be overwhelming. But, just the perfect hint of sparkle can make things interesting.
What do you need
- Transparent base coat
- Silver sparkle nail polish
- White nail polish
- Super-thin nail brush or any thin stick
- Topcoat
How to create the nail art
- Apply the base coat your nails. Let it dry.
- Apply the silver nail polish on the tips of your nails. Let it dry.
- Next, take the white nail polish on the thin brush or a thin stick and make some petal-like design from the base of your nail to the middle of the nail bed.
- Let the nail polish dry before securing it with the topcoat.
Also Read: 14 Manicure Mistakes You Need To Be Careful About
|
Half N Half
If you want a look that is fun and formal, this grey and black quick nail art is for you.
What do you need
- Transparent base coat
- Grey nail polish
- Black thin nail stripes
- Top coat
How to create the nail art
- Apply the base coat to your nails. Let it dry.
- For the ring and middle fingers, place the thin nail step diagonally in the middle of your nail.
- Leave a little gap and place another nail strip diagonally below the nail strip you put earlier.
- Paint the upper portion of the nail with the grey polish.
- For your thumb, index and small fingers, apply the grey nail polish on the nails. Let it dry.
- Now place two black stripes horizontally in the middle of your nail.
- Secure the polish in the end with a layer of topcoat.
Glitter Love
Glitter nails instantly catch your attention. Mix the glitter nails with French manicure and some nail stripes and you have this pretty and simple nail art at your disposal.
What do you need
- Transparent base coat
- White nail polish
- Purple glitter nail polish
- Purple thin nail stripes
- Topcoat
How to create the nail art
- Apply the transparent base coat all over your nails. Let it dry.
- Apply the glitter nail polish only on your ringer finger.
- For the rest, do a French manicure by painting the tips of your nails with white polish.
- After the polish is dry, place two nail stripes, with a marginal gap, just where the white polish ends.
- Sea everything in place with a layer of topcoat.