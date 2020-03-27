Quarantine Challenge- Day 3 - Nail Art For The Beginners Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The nation is on lockdown. For our safety and those around us, we have come together as a nation to practice self-quarantine and social distancing. Times like these can be challenging. And to keep themselves sane during this period, people are coming up with various fun activities and challenges every day. Hashtags like #day3, #quarantinechallenge and #IndiaFightsCorona are going viral on social media. Recently, Jim Carrey took on the beard growth challenge. So, we thought, why not fulfil all of your beauty checklist during the quarantine time.

For day 3 of the quarantine, let's delve into the world of nail art. For those of you thinking of giving nail art a go, this will be an amazing treat. This challenge is for beginners. All you need is a couple of nail polish shades, faith in yourself and we are ready to roll.

To give you a few variations, we have chosen 4 basic nail art designs. Take your pick and get creating.