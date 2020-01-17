ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    12-Step Guide To Do A DIY Manicure At Home

    By

    Getting a manicure done is more than putting on flawless nail polish. It includes relaxing your hands, pampering it and filing your nails in the desired shape all the while keeping your nail health in mind. And while there are various manicure options available in the salons, they are not always pocket-friendly. In that case, should you refrain from a manicure? Absolutely not!

    Fortunately, you can pamper your hands and do a charming manicure yourself at the comfort of your home in a few easy steps. You just need to gather all the things you would need to do the manicure and you are ready. Today we present to you a 12-step guide to give yourself a manicure.

    Things You Will Need For The Manicure

    • Nail polish remover
    • Cotton balls
    • Nail cutter
    • Nail filer
    • Nail buff
    • Cuticle oil/cream
    • Cuticle pusher
    • Warm water
    • A deep bowl
    • Lavender essential oil (optional)
    • A soft towel
    • Hydrating moisturiser
    • Nail primer
    • Base coat
    • Nail polish
    • Top coat

    Steps To Do The Manicure

    Array

    Step 1- Remove the nail polish

    The first thing you need to do is start with a clean canvas. For that, use a nail polish remover with a cotton pad to get rid of the previous nail polish on your nails.

    Important tip- Use an acetone-free nail polish remover. It will get the work done without causing any damage to your nails and the skin around your nails.

    Array

    Step 2- Trim and file the nails

    The next step is to give your nails the desired shape. We generally make the mistake of keeping the task of filing the nails until after we are done with the manicure without realising that it is going to destroy the manicure. So, use the nail cutter to cut short your nails, if desired. Next, use a nail filer to give your nails the desired shape.

    Important tip- Don't cut your nails too short. It will shorten while filing the nails as well. Also, be gentle with the filer or you would end up destroying your nails.

    Array

    Step 3- Soak your hands

    This is the most-anticipated and soothing part of the entire process. Take the lukewarm water in a bowl. Add some lavender essential oil or a mild shampoo to it and soak your hands in it for about 10-15 minutes. This will help soften your cuticles. After the time is done, pull out your hands and wipe them off using the soft towel.

    Array

    Step 4- Apply the cuticle oil

    Now is the perfect time to deal with your cuticles. Apply the cuticle oil or cream on your cuticle and leave it on for a few seconds.

    Array

    Step 5- Push the cuticles

    Use the cuticle pusher to push your cuticles back. Then take the cotton ball to remove any excess cuticle oil or cream left on your fingers.

    Important tip- Be gentle while pushing back your cuticles. It can damage your cuticles and the nail bed as well.

    Array

    Step 6- Moisturise your hand

    Apply a moisturiser on your hands. Massage your hands till the product is completely soaked in. Use a thick formulation for an intense moisturisation. Pay special attention to your nails and the area surrounding them. Use your fingertips to massage it in properly.

    Array

    Step 7- Prep your nails

    The moisturiser while nourishes and softens your hands can hinder the smooth application of the nail polish. The moisturiser can make it difficult for the polish to stick to your nails. So, wipe your nails clean using a cotton ball and apply the nail primer on your nails. This helps to clean your nail of any moisture.

    Array

    Step 8- Base Coat

    Apply a thin coat of base coat on your nails next. The base coat is usually transparent. It prevents the nail polish from staining your nails and also for it to last long.

    Array

    Step 9- Apply the nail polish

    Once the base coat is dry, apply a thin coat of nail polish on your nails. Wait for it to dry before moving in with another coat.

    Important tip- Start nail polish application in the middle of the nail. Drag the brush towards the free edge and go back again to start from your cuticles.

    Array

    Step 10- Seal the tips

    We often face the issue of nail polish chipping from the edges. Sealing the tips will prevent that from happening. To do that, flip the brush backwards and use quick back and forth motions to cover the free edge of your nail.

    Array

    Step 11- Top coat

    Once your nail polish is dry, secure it by topping it off with a transparent top coat. It prevents the polish from chipping and also increases its durability.

    Array

    Step 12- Let it dry

    The last step of your DIY manicure is to let your nail polish dry completely and you are done!

    More MANICURE News

    Read more about: manicure tips diy
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue