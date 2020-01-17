12-Step Guide To Do A DIY Manicure At Home

Step 1- Remove the nail polish The first thing you need to do is start with a clean canvas. For that, use a nail polish remover with a cotton pad to get rid of the previous nail polish on your nails. Important tip- Use an acetone-free nail polish remover. It will get the work done without causing any damage to your nails and the skin around your nails.

Step 2- Trim and file the nails The next step is to give your nails the desired shape. We generally make the mistake of keeping the task of filing the nails until after we are done with the manicure without realising that it is going to destroy the manicure. So, use the nail cutter to cut short your nails, if desired. Next, use a nail filer to give your nails the desired shape. Important tip- Don't cut your nails too short. It will shorten while filing the nails as well. Also, be gentle with the filer or you would end up destroying your nails.

Step 3- Soak your hands This is the most-anticipated and soothing part of the entire process. Take the lukewarm water in a bowl. Add some lavender essential oil or a mild shampoo to it and soak your hands in it for about 10-15 minutes. This will help soften your cuticles. After the time is done, pull out your hands and wipe them off using the soft towel.

Step 4- Apply the cuticle oil Now is the perfect time to deal with your cuticles. Apply the cuticle oil or cream on your cuticle and leave it on for a few seconds.

Step 5- Push the cuticles Use the cuticle pusher to push your cuticles back. Then take the cotton ball to remove any excess cuticle oil or cream left on your fingers. Important tip- Be gentle while pushing back your cuticles. It can damage your cuticles and the nail bed as well.

Step 6- Moisturise your hand Apply a moisturiser on your hands. Massage your hands till the product is completely soaked in. Use a thick formulation for an intense moisturisation. Pay special attention to your nails and the area surrounding them. Use your fingertips to massage it in properly.

Step 7- Prep your nails The moisturiser while nourishes and softens your hands can hinder the smooth application of the nail polish. The moisturiser can make it difficult for the polish to stick to your nails. So, wipe your nails clean using a cotton ball and apply the nail primer on your nails. This helps to clean your nail of any moisture.

Step 8- Base Coat Apply a thin coat of base coat on your nails next. The base coat is usually transparent. It prevents the nail polish from staining your nails and also for it to last long.

Step 9- Apply the nail polish Once the base coat is dry, apply a thin coat of nail polish on your nails. Wait for it to dry before moving in with another coat. Important tip- Start nail polish application in the middle of the nail. Drag the brush towards the free edge and go back again to start from your cuticles.

Step 10- Seal the tips We often face the issue of nail polish chipping from the edges. Sealing the tips will prevent that from happening. To do that, flip the brush backwards and use quick back and forth motions to cover the free edge of your nail.

Step 11- Top coat Once your nail polish is dry, secure it by topping it off with a transparent top coat. It prevents the polish from chipping and also increases its durability.