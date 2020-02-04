ENGLISH

    14 Manicure Mistakes You Need To Be Careful About

    By

    What entails a perfect manicure for you? Is it just applying the nail polish? Well, we have news for you. The art of manicure is much more than just painting your nails in the colour of your choice. And doing that too (painting your nails seamlessly) takes years to perfect. But, no. The process of manicure, especially manicure you do at home(well, the professional salons do everything in their power to give you a perfect manicure!) involves pampering the nails, being gentle with it and making sure that your nail paint doesn't chip and smudge as soon as you are done with it.

    And if you are not having the best luck in doing a great manicure, it might be because of the small mistakes that you might not know you are making. Fix these mistakes and you have the perfect manicure at your disposal.

    Continue reading to know what these mistakes are and how to fix them.

    Shaking The Bottle

    Shaking the nail polish is like a muscle moment for most of us. The first thing that we do before applying the nail paint is to shake that bottle well. Don't do that. Shaking the nail polish bottle traps the air into your polish and that messes up the application process. It won't be as smooth as you would like it to be.

    Instead, gently roll the bottle between your palms to mix the polish.

    Painting The Nails In Different Directions

    Sometimes, we don't follow the same brushstrokes throughout. We use back and forth motions and that does not exactly give you a flawless finish. To get a smooth and flawless nail paint, start from the centre of your nail bed and use upward swiping motion to fill the nails. Then, go back again to the end of the nail and again use the same swiping motion in the upward direction. Follow the same pattern for your base coat, nail polish and the topcoat.

    Applying A Single Coat

    Often the nail paint colour that is visible in the nail polish bottle does not translate into your nails. The colour that we get is sheer and does not look that appealing. That does not mean there is something wrong with the polish. It just means you need to go for a second or a probable third coat to get the colour you desired. Wait for the polish to dry between each coat so as not to smudge the whole thing. Do not rush the application process.

    Not Shaping The Nails At The Beginning

    Getting a manicure done or doing an at-home manicure also entails shaping your nails. When exactly do you shape your nails? The best time to do that is before you start with the nail paint application. Before everything else, cut and shape your nails in the desired shape and proceed further. If you do it at the end, there are high chances of your nail paint being spoiled.

    Not Using The Base Coat

    Applying a transparent base coat is not a vanity thing. It serves a purpose. And that is to protect your nail bed from staining and ensure a smooth application of the nail paint. It also helps to make the nail paint last longer. The natural oils on your nail bed can lead to chipping of your nail paint. The base coat balances the oil and gives you a smooth canvas to work with.

    Using Cotton To Fix Mistakes

    While painting the nails, the nail paint often spreads to the area around the nails. That does not exactly give us the finesse that we want and therefore we wipe it off with a cotton ball. A mistake. The cotton fibres stick to the wet nail paint and destroy your freshly done manicure. What you can do instead to wait for the polish to dry and then scrub off the extra. Or you can also use a Q-tip to be precise and efficient in fixing your problem.

    Using Metals Tools

    A metal cuticle pusher has become a norm. While cuticle pushing needs to be done, you shouldn't do it with a metal pusher, especially if you are a manicure beginner. It can harm your nails and cause you pain. Use wooden cuticle pusher instead. It gets the work done efficiently without damaging your nails.

    Not Considering The Cuticles

    Cuticles are the hard skin at the base of your nails. If you have ever got a manicure done at the salon, you would notice that the salon professional pushes your cuticle before applying the nail paint. This gives you a seamless nail paint. While doing your manicure at home, remember to push the cuticles back.

    Over-Cutting The Cuticles

    Another way to deal with the cuticles is to cut them instead of pushing. Be very careful while doing that. You might be compromising with your health by doing that. If you over cut your cuticles, the open cut will not only pain but might also get infected. Also, the new cuticle that grows back would be hard as compared to your natural cuticles.

    Applying Thick Coats

    Applying thick nail paint coats is the shortcut to smudged nail paint. The thick coat takes a longer time to dry and thus there are more chances of it getting spoiled. Apply a thin coat instead. It dries faster and it becomes easy to layer on the next coat.

    Not Sealing The Tips

    If you constantly face the issue of chipped nails at the tips, you might want to consider sealing the tips. Sealing the tips provides an extra layer of coverage and protection on your nail paint. To seal the tips, wipe the excess nail paint off your brush, flip it and use it to paint over the tips of your nails.

    Not Having A Comfortable Position

    If you have kept your hands or feet in an uncomfortable position while painting your nails, chances are you will screw it up. Lay your hands against a flat surface, sit in a comfortable position and apply the nail paint. The more relaxed you are, the better the outcome.

    Not Washing The Tools You Use

    Keep your nail painting tools sanitised. These tools include the nail clippers, nail filers, nail cuticle pusher and nail buffer. If not cleaned properly, it can lead to bacterial infestation. So, keep your tools clean by washing them with soap and water.

    Exposing The Hands To Hot Water

    Hot water is the enemy of a well-done manicure. It causes the nail paint to chip. The activities that involve you exposing your hands to hot water are washing the dishes, cleaning and taking a hot shower. For at least 5-6 hours after your manicure, you need to avoid hot water. Refrain from taking a shower and if you need to clean the house or wash the dishes, protect your nail paint by wearing gloves.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
