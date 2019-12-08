Kareena Kapoor Vs Karisma Kapoor, Whose Make-up Look Did You Like More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The Kapoor sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have always been in-line with the latest beauty trends, be it make-up or hairstyle. Scrolling through their Instagram posts, you will get to see many make-up looks, from dramatic ones that you will think twice before giving a try to the soft and subtle nude ones that are great to your arsenal of office or everyday make-up looks.

Today, we compare the two latest make-up looks of these diva sisters. While Kareena Kapoor's look is minimal and nude, Karisma Kapoor slew in a red lip look which is otherwise basic and is perfect if you are attending a fun event. Let's now take a closer look at these looks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor attended the HT Summit Awards 2019 in a look that can be called as her go-to make-up look. Her minimal base marked by slight contouring on the cheekbone and nose and little blush on the cheeks makes up for a wearable make-up look. Her make-up artist for the event, Pompy Hans chose a nude brown matte eyeshadow for her monotoned eye look. The black kohl smudged on the upper lash line added depth to her eye make-up. We loved the highlighter placed at her cheekbones and the tip and bridge of her nose that added a subtle sheen to her look. The pink matte lip shade finally put the whole look together.

Talking about her hairstyle, she styled her hair in a low messy bun. She wore a stunning black dress for the event which was accessorised with a gorgeous pair of diamond earrings.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has made a style statement in the past few years. She recently attended the super finale of the reality show, Dance Dance Junior in a magnificent make-up look. Her base was minimal and matte. An unadorned light blush applied on her cheeks brightened up her face and the heavily filled-in eyebrowed framed the face.

Kritika Gill, Karisma's make-up artist for the event painted her lids in a monotoned pinkish beige eyeshadow with a black kohl lining and tightlining her eyes. The look was then elevated by a bold red lip that matched the shade of her attire which was a long red dress layered on with a jacket and cape of the similar pattern as that of the dress. Her hair was styled in a half-updo with middle-parting in the front.

Well, both these looks are similar to an extent. And if you analyse these looks closely, you will notice that you amp up or down these make-up looks by tweaking the lip shade and thus customise them to suit your every occasion. So, which one these looks did you like most, Kareena's or Karisma's? Tell us in the comment section below.