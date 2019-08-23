ENGLISH

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Charismatic Dance India Dance Make-up Look

    By

    Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us. It seems that there is not a look that she can't carry. Over the years we have seen her evolution as an actress and as a person. And we've got to say she has made sassiness an integral part of her persona. And that translates into many of her looks as well.

    As a judge in the TV reality show,Dance India Dance, Kareena has donned various stunning avatars and she continues to do so. And she has done it once again. For the latest episode of Dance India Dance, Kareena looked charismatic in a make-up look with a bold lip and heavily kohled eyes.

    It was a simple and stylish look that Karena carried effortlessly and you can too. That is the best part about this look and that is what we want you to get from this look. It is perfect for your everyday make-up look and won't take you long to create. With a simple twist in the hairstyle, you can convert this look from a regular office look to a lunch date look.

    That being said, let's see how you can recreate this charismatic look in a few simple steps.

    Kareena Kapoor's Charismatic Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Tinted moisturiser
    • Concealer
    • Beige eyeshadow
    • Blush
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Black eyeliner
    • Brown eyeliner
    • Mascara
    • Cranberry lipstick
    • Setting powder
    • Setting spray
    • Beauty blender
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Blush brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the tinted moisturiser all over the face to get an even skin tone. Blend it well using your fingers or a damp beauty blender.
    • If you have dark circles or you want to highlight the under-eye area, apply some concealer under your eyes and blend it using the damp beauty blender.
    • Set the concealer by dusting some setting powder over it.
    • Fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Take the beige eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend well to remove any harsh edges.
    • Line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner. Now apply a thin line of brown eyeliner over the black liner.
    • Using the black eyeliner line your lower waterline and tightline your eyes as well.
    • Dip the blush brush in the blush, tap off the excess and apply it on your cheekbones.
    • Spritz some setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
