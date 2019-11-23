Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Kriti Kharbanda, Kylie Jenner, And More Women Fashion oi-Devika Tripathi

This week, we witnessed a few surprising beauty looks. From Kriti Kharbanda to Kylie Jenner, these divas stunned us with their makeup looks. While some gave us eye shadow goals, the others made our heads turn with their striking hairdos. Well, if you are in a mood of partying, these makeup and hairstyles are perfect. So, take a look at these latest Instagram beauty trends of this week.

Kriti Kharbanda

For one of the promotional rounds of Pagalpanti, Kriti Kharbanda left us speechless with this beautiful look. We loved her light makeup but more than her makeup, it was her hairstyle, which caught our attention. Speaking about her makeup first, Kriti kept it dewy with pink cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and complementing eye shadow. We liked how impeccably Kriti applied eye shadow around her eyes. As far as her hairdo is concerned, it was waves style and middle-parted. Her tresses were tucked behind her ears and we thought she looked flawless.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh also made heads turn with her hairstyle. The Dangal actress recently attended the Falguni and Shane Peacock store launch. Her makeup was dewy with light pink lip shade and subtle pink eye shadow. However, her hairstyle was interesting with side-parted wavy tresses and with a braid extension, Fatima looked awesome as ever. This was something we all could try it out too.

Sara Ali Khan

While Sara Ali Khan's makeup was natural but her lip shade made all the difference. The Simmba actress has been enjoying her holidays in New York. She wore the darkest shade of blue lip shade and looked awesome. Her eye makeup was light. So, yes Sara inspired us how to look a class apart effortlessly and have fun with lip shades.

Kylie Jenner

Come Christmas season and Kylie Jenner has the perfect makeup look for us. She launched her new collection and inspired us to play with oodles of red. Her makeup was about impeccable winged eyeliner accompanied by strong red eye shadow. She upped her look with matte red lip shade and highlighted subtle red cheekbones. The voluminous tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which look would you want to try? Let us know.