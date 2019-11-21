Kriti Kharbanda’s Dewy Make-up And Braid Combination Is What You Can Flaunt This Wedding Season Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Pagalpanti actress Kriti Kharbanda has never failed to impress us with her gorgeous looks. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that her page is lit up with a number of stunning photoshoots these days. And in each picture, her make-up and hairstyle is on point.

Recently, the Housefull 4 actress shared a couple of pictures in a pink and white hued ensemble but what caught our attention more was her dewy make-up, which was marked by a good pink lip shade and the classic lower braid also upped her beautiful look. Kriti's amazing make-up and simple braid is a perfect combination, which you can easily flaunt at the next wedding function if you want to make heads turn.

Here is how you can recreate Kriti Kharbanda's make-up look and hairstyle.

The Dewy Make-up Marked By Pink Lip Shade

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Nude colour eyeshadow

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink blush

• Blush brush

• A good light pink lipstick

• Highlighter

• Contour

• Contour brush

• Beauty blender

• Setting spray

• Flat eye shadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

• First, apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

• Now, apply the foundation on the face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer over the eyelid and under your eyes. Blend it using the same beauty blender.

• Dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Now, using the contour brush, slightly contour your T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline.

• Fill in your brows using an eyebrow pencil.

• Take some nude eye shadow on the flat brush and apply it all over your lid and crease. Blend it properly.

• Now, drag the same eye shadow to the lower lash line as well.

• Line your upper lash line using black eyeliner.

• Coat your eyelashes with some mascara.

• Apply the pink blush on the apples of your cheeks using the blush brush. Blend it well till it gets softer.

• Using highlighter, highlight your cheekbones, your cupid's bow and the bridge of your nose.

• Apply the light pink lipstick to finish off the look.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the make-up in place.

The Simple Braid Hairstyle

What you need

• Thin comb

• An elastic or hair tie

• Hair spray

Steps to recreate the hairstyle

• First, comb your hair properly to avoid any tangles.

• Then, mid-partition your hair and neatly comb, and bring them all together at the nape of your neck for braiding.

• It's time to start making the braid now.

• Before that, first divide your hair into three equal sections.

• Cross the right section over the middle section.

• Then, cross the left section over the new middle section.

• Again, cross the right section over middle section and left section over new middle section.

• Continue criss-crossing it in the same way until you reach the end.

• Once you are done, tie your braid off with an elastic or a hair tie.

• Spritz some setting spray to keep it in place and it will also make your braid look neat. However, you can also ditch using spray if your are sporting the braid on a casual day.

Kriti Kharbanda looked beautiful and sophisticated. What do you think about her make-up and hairstyle? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Kriti Kharbanda