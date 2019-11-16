Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Deepika Padukone, Katy Perry, Jacqueline Fernandez, And More Women Fashion oi-Devika Tripathi

Instagram this week has been pretty interesting with celebs flaunting latest beauty trends. While some went for a retro hairdo, others opted for classy eye shadows. So, be it a Sunday party, or a formal occasion, or just a usual day, this week we have got it all covered for you. So, take a look at this latest Instagram beauty trends.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's latest photoshoot was awesome and she looked pretty as ever in her blazing red dress. Her make-up accentuated her look and well, the Padmaavat actress played with contrasts. Keeping the base make-up natural with slight contouring, Deepika upped her look with an orange-reddish lip shade, which we so recommend. And then she played with contrasting hue by applying pink eye shadow. The middle-parted messy ponytail also worked wonders for her.

2. Katy Perry

Katy Perry, who is in India for her concert, also gave us hairdo goals. She exuded major retro vibes and gave us some fresh beauty goal to look forward to. Katy looked pretty in her pink polka-dotted number but her hairstyle was what caught our attention the most. So, she made an impeccable high ponytail at the centre that cascaded so beautifully. Her light winged eyeliner with pink eye shadow also notched up her look.

3. Kalki Koechlin

So, you have short hair and you feel that you can't do much with hairstyles? Well, let Kalki Koechlin inspire you with her hairdo. The Made In Heaven actress made a sharp braided hairdo for her BBC Podcast show. Her hairstyle featured partings and the make-up consisted of a bright pink lip shade, light makeup, and a tiny bindi.

4. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez attended the Katy Perry party recently, which was hosted by Karan Johar. She gave us bold eye shadow goals. The actress lit up her look with impeccably-applied eyeliner and notched it up with an electric blue eye shadow. She balanced her look by contouring her cheekbones and with matte lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

5. Genelia Deshmukh

You are planning on going out for a light Sunday outing with friends? If such is the case, opt for this vintage hairstyle of Genelia Deshmukh. Genelia's hairstyle was a bit side-swept and highlighted with wavy ends. We also loved her dewy make-up that was enhanced by pink lip shade, complementing eye shadow, and highlighted by pink cheekbones.

So, which look would you want to try? Let us know.