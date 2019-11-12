ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Genelia Deshmukh Sparkles In A Black Midi Dress And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her

    By
    |

    From events to casual photoshoots, Genelia Deshmukh keeps her fans updated on what she is up to and her latest fashion statements. She also inspires women with her distinctive style sense.

    Recently, Genelia attended an event in Sri Lanka and she definitely mesmerised us with her beautiful outfit. The actress opted for a black shimmering dress and looked absolutely stunning. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the event Genelia Deshmukh donned a full-sleeved round-collar embellished black sequin midi dress, which came from Sunaina Khera's collection. Styled by Karishma Gulati Lunia, the sleeves and neckline of her beautiful shimmering dress was accentuated by block-patterned hand-embroidered net fabric. The hemline of her dress featured tulle fabric. The actress completed her look with a pair of black stilettos from Charles & Keith.

    Genelia kept her look accessory-free and let her outfit do all the talking. She let loose her side-parted shoulder-length highlighted wavy tresses. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black winged eye liner, glittering blue eye shadow, mascara, curled lashes, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Genelia Deshmukh looked very pretty in her black midi shimmering dress and we found it perfect for weekend and birthday parties.

    What do you think about her outfit? Do share your opinions with us in the comment section.

    More GENELIA DESHMUKH News

    Read more about: genelia deshmukh
    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue