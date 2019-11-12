Genelia Deshmukh Sparkles In A Black Midi Dress And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From events to casual photoshoots, Genelia Deshmukh keeps her fans updated on what she is up to and her latest fashion statements. She also inspires women with her distinctive style sense.

Recently, Genelia attended an event in Sri Lanka and she definitely mesmerised us with her beautiful outfit. The actress opted for a black shimmering dress and looked absolutely stunning. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for the event Genelia Deshmukh donned a full-sleeved round-collar embellished black sequin midi dress, which came from Sunaina Khera's collection. Styled by Karishma Gulati Lunia, the sleeves and neckline of her beautiful shimmering dress was accentuated by block-patterned hand-embroidered net fabric. The hemline of her dress featured tulle fabric. The actress completed her look with a pair of black stilettos from Charles & Keith.

Genelia kept her look accessory-free and let her outfit do all the talking. She let loose her side-parted shoulder-length highlighted wavy tresses. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black winged eye liner, glittering blue eye shadow, mascara, curled lashes, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Genelia Deshmukh looked very pretty in her black midi shimmering dress and we found it perfect for weekend and birthday parties.

What do you think about her outfit? Do share your opinions with us in the comment section.