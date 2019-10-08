Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Deshmukh Gave Us Couple Fashion Goals With Pink And Red Pantsuits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been giving us the most adorable couple goals. However, apart from couple goals, they also give us fashion goals. Recently, Riteish and Genelia shared some pictures from their recent photoshoot on Instagram, where the two are seen complementing each other in pantsuit. So, let's take a close look at the their outfits.

Genelia Deshmukh In A Red Pantsuit

So, Genelia Deshmukh donned a red pantsuit by Zara India, which consisted of a blazer and pants. The actress paired the rolled-up sleeve open-front red blazer with a V-shaped neckline two-layered ruffle hem white top. Styled by Karishma Gulati Lunia, Genelia teamed her ensemble with ankle-length matching pants. She completed her look with a pair of pointed white heels, which perfectly matched with her outfit. The Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na actress accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings by Gehna Jewellers. Genelia Deshmukh left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with soft contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and bright red lip shade. Genelia Deshmukh looked extremely stunning.

Riteish Deshmukh In A Pink Pantsuit

If Genelia wore a red pantsuit, Riteish Deshmukh opted for a pink pantsuit by Tenassi for his latest photoshoot with wife Genelia. The Housefull 4 actor teamed his full-sleeved notch lapel open-front pink blazer with a white shirt, which came from the label Genes Lecoanet Hemant. Styled by Karishma Gulati Lunia, he paired it with matching pants. The actor completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes. Riteish looked dapper in the pink pantsuit.

So, with their similar yet contrasting-hued attire, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh complemented each other and gave major couple fashion goals. If you are planning for a photoshoot with your partner, Genelia and Ritiesh's outfit is what you can opt in order to look stunning.

What are your thoughts on Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's similar attire? Didn't they look cute together? Do let us know in the comment section.