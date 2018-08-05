Happy Birthday Genelia D’Souza: The Gorgeous Actress With Hardly Any Fashion Failures

Genelia D'Souza's breakthrough performance came in the form of 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na' in 2008 and ever since we started taking her seriously. We remember her as the cute and impulsive girl in the movie and her fashion sense was also pretty kickass. She donned mostly western attires and left a lasting impression.

Post 'Jaane Tu...Ya Janne Na', we saw Genelia attending events and award functions more often. Though most of her movies didn't do so well and she took a break after getting married to fellow actor Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia certainly made a mark on the fashion front. She rocked traditional outfits with as much grace as western attires. And also, she proved to us that she cannot have a fashion failure.

Well, Genelia is always so sure about herself particularly when it comes to fashion. She clearly knows what will suit her and unlike, her contemporaries, her fashion sense has been fabulous right from the beginning. She is one of the rarest actors, whose fashion choices have never been criticized or came in the spotlight because of the wrong reasons.

She looked resplendent in her wedding attire and even after her wedding, Genelia managed to look just as vivacious as ever. For instance, we can't forget the showstopper attire that she wore at Neeta Lulla's show.

On her birthday, here are some of the stylish moments of Genelia D' Souza.