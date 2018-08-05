Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Happy Birthday Genelia D’Souza: The Gorgeous Actress With Hardly Any Fashion Failures

By
Happy Birthday Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D'Souza's breakthrough performance came in the form of 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na' in 2008 and ever since we started taking her seriously. We remember her as the cute and impulsive girl in the movie and her fashion sense was also pretty kickass. She donned mostly western attires and left a lasting impression.

Post 'Jaane Tu...Ya Janne Na', we saw Genelia attending events and award functions more often. Though most of her movies didn't do so well and she took a break after getting married to fellow actor Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia certainly made a mark on the fashion front. She rocked traditional outfits with as much grace as western attires. And also, she proved to us that she cannot have a fashion failure.

Happy Birthday Genelia D’Souza

Well, Genelia is always so sure about herself particularly when it comes to fashion. She clearly knows what will suit her and unlike, her contemporaries, her fashion sense has been fabulous right from the beginning. She is one of the rarest actors, whose fashion choices have never been criticized or came in the spotlight because of the wrong reasons.

She looked resplendent in her wedding attire and even after her wedding, Genelia managed to look just as vivacious as ever. For instance, we can't forget the showstopper attire that she wore at Neeta Lulla's show.

On her birthday, here are some of the stylish moments of Genelia D' Souza.

Happy Birthday Genelia D’Souza
Genelia D’Souza fashion
Genelia D’Souza Riteish Deshmukh
Genelia D’Souza style
Genelia D’Souza birthday
Genelia D’Souza birthday
Genelia D’Souza birthday
Genelia D’Souza fashion
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 16:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue