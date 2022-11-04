Just In
Easy Styling Tips To Camouflage Love Handles
For a start, accept this fact - You should be comfortable in your body and be proud of your body type and shape! Body positivity is all about liberating yourself from conscious thoughts and feelings you might have about the way you look or how much you weigh. But sometimes, it is ok to disguise something that may bother you or spoil your look. Take the bulging love handles for instance. The visible body flesh on the sides of your waist may make you conscious or even uncomfortable. Fret not. If you are someone who wishes to camouflage love handles, we got the perfect styling tips for you!
Image: Pinterest
These easy-dressing tips will help hide those troublesome love handles and make you look confident in your chosen attire:
Wear Black
Image: Pinterest
Black as colour appears very powerful and enigmatic. And it is literally a blessing when you want to appear slimmer and in shape. It forms an illusion of a fit body and hides the love handles completely. For formal or casual wear, opt for black trousers or denim to hide the troublesome waist fat and be confident in the outfit of the day. Plus black pants pair well with almost all colour tops, shirts, and tees!
Flared Tops
Image: Pinterest
Tops and tunics with a flared look are your best bet when you want to camouflage the extra few inches at the sides of the waist. The color or pattern of the tops can be of your choice. A line, angrakha, and kaftan style tunics make a fancy and suitable choice that have flared effect and are very comfy options to look your best!
Denim to the Rescue
Image: Pinterest
Avoid lightweight fabrics if you are super conscious about the fat around the waist or stomach. It clings to the body and further enhances the extra fat around the stomach and waist. Instead, stick to thicker fabric clothes like denim or jeans that hide the problematic areas and give a toned effect. High-waist denim is the suitable choice to be confident in your casual attire.
Tuck In
Image: Pinterest
Now wearing high-waist denim may not be possible every time. And if you want to hide the love handles, simply tuck in the tops or shirts to add a toned and defined effect.
Chic Skirts
Image: Pinterest
For the days when you wish to give a break to denim or trousers, opt for a fuller skirt. Select from flared, pleated skirt types to hide the waist or tummy fat. Go for a plain top and team it up with a printed skirt or vice versa. The length of the skirt can vary as per your preference.
Try Prints
Image: Pinterest
Printed or patterned outfits are the best way to camouflage the troublesome areas of the body i.e. love handles. Select a lovely dress to look your best in casual or formal wear. Avoid too large prints if you are heavier and wish to create a slim effect with the correct type of outfit. Dark colour printed outfits make the best choice to feel comfortable and look fabulous!
