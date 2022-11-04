Easy Styling Tips To Camouflage Love Handles

Wear Black Image: Pinterest Black as colour appears very powerful and enigmatic. And it is literally a blessing when you want to appear slimmer and in shape. It forms an illusion of a fit body and hides the love handles completely. For formal or casual wear, opt for black trousers or denim to hide the troublesome waist fat and be confident in the outfit of the day. Plus black pants pair well with almost all colour tops, shirts, and tees!

Flared Tops Image: Pinterest Tops and tunics with a flared look are your best bet when you want to camouflage the extra few inches at the sides of the waist. The color or pattern of the tops can be of your choice. A line, angrakha, and kaftan style tunics make a fancy and suitable choice that have flared effect and are very comfy options to look your best!

Denim to the Rescue Image: Pinterest Avoid lightweight fabrics if you are super conscious about the fat around the waist or stomach. It clings to the body and further enhances the extra fat around the stomach and waist. Instead, stick to thicker fabric clothes like denim or jeans that hide the problematic areas and give a toned effect. High-waist denim is the suitable choice to be confident in your casual attire.

Tuck In Image: Pinterest Now wearing high-waist denim may not be possible every time. And if you want to hide the love handles, simply tuck in the tops or shirts to add a toned and defined effect.

Chic Skirts Image: Pinterest For the days when you wish to give a break to denim or trousers, opt for a fuller skirt. Select from flared, pleated skirt types to hide the waist or tummy fat. Go for a plain top and team it up with a printed skirt or vice versa. The length of the skirt can vary as per your preference.