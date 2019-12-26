Just In
A Lookback At The Year: The Best Beauty Looks Of 2019
And it is time to bid adieu to 2019. It has been a landmark year for beauty lovers. With so many new and exciting trends in beauty, our favourite celebrities also did not remain untouched. Whether it was for a photo shoot or a promotional event, there was enough inspiration for you to add to your beauty arsenal.
So, as we do it every with our memories, let's reminisce about the best beauty looks of 2019. This is also a recall of the hottest beauty trend of the year gone by. If you are looking for looks to wear to your new year bash, here is the deal.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Beige Make-up
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us way too many beauty looks to drool at this year. It was rather difficult to choose one. Kareena Kapoor attended the TV reality show in a nude beige make-up that accentuated her natural features in quite a flattering way.
Kareena Kapoor's Make-up Look For The Latest Episode Of Dance India Dance Is A Stuff Of Dreams
Malavika Mohanan’s Magnetic Blue Eye Make-up
Just like Kareena, Malavika Mohanan had quite a lot of drool-worthy beauty looks this year. Blue eye make-up has been one of the hottest beauty trends this season and the celebrities are not untouched by the blue fever. At IIFA 2019, Malavika dazzled in a midnight blue make-up. This elegant, classy and glistening make-up definitely deserves a spot in the best beauty looks of the year.
Anushka Sharma’s Messy Bun
Who can deny the charm of a messy bun? Anushka Sharma, in one of her photoshoots, proved that a messy bun can be elegant as well. This elegant bun, paired with light make-up and donned over a saree, is one that needs to be included in the list of go-to hairstyles.
Anushka Sharma's Soft Glam Look Is Perfect For Attending A Monsoon Wedding
|
Yami Gautam’s Curly Bob
Don’t find short hair interesting or versatile? Yami Gautam bob hair curled in loose waves will make you re-think that. Yami Gautam played with different hair lengths this year and this soft yet wild look has been one of the best short hair looks this year.
Sonam Kapoor’s Creased Eyeliner Look
Known for her amazing fashion sensibilities, Sonam Kapoor is a lover of make-up as well. Sonam’s creased eyeliner look for the promotions of her movie, The Zoya Factor proves that. There would have been no better way to keep up with the latest beauty trends and look uber-chic as well.
Shraddha Kapoor’s Shimmery Blue Make-up
Blue eye make-up has been a huge trend this year. Recently, for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Street Dancer Sharddha Kapoor wore a stunning shimmery blue eye make-up look that we instantly fell in love with.
Sonakshi Sinha’s Boss Lady Look
Sonakshi Sinha stunned us with her various look for the reality show, Myntra Fashion Superstar. But the look that charmed us the most was this one. The boxer braids paired with the intense smokey eye made up for a fierce look.
Get Sonakshi Sinha's Eye-catching And Practical Braided Ponytail Look With These Simple Steps
|
Aishwarya Rai’s Golden Look
On the red carpet of Cannes 2019, Aishwarya Rai looked like a golden Goddess with golden eye make-up, highlighted face and glossy brown lip shade paired with a golden dress. A very interesting element of her look was the golden glitter outlining her ears.
|
Karisma Kapoor’s Rope Braid Bun
The rope braid is the latest craze among the braid-lovers. For an event, Karisma Kapoor adorned a rope braid bun that looked straight out of a dream and made the plain and boring low bun fun and interesting.
Kalki Koechlin’s Intense Smokey Eye Look
The soon-to-be mother, Kalki Koechlin chose a smokey eye look for the Tara Sharma Show that was so raw and intense that it will catch you off-guard for a moment. Her short hair curled in wild loose curls added fierceness to the look. We loved the black smokey eye, with a smoked up lower lash line, paired with rich mauve lip shade.
Kalki's Stunningly Fierce Beauty Look For Bhram Screening Is Not For The Faint-Hearted