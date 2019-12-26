A Lookback At The Year: The Best Beauty Looks Of 2019 Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

And it is time to bid adieu to 2019. It has been a landmark year for beauty lovers. With so many new and exciting trends in beauty, our favourite celebrities also did not remain untouched. Whether it was for a photo shoot or a promotional event, there was enough inspiration for you to add to your beauty arsenal.

So, as we do it every with our memories, let's reminisce about the best beauty looks of 2019. This is also a recall of the hottest beauty trend of the year gone by. If you are looking for looks to wear to your new year bash, here is the deal.